Strange AirPods Pro 2 notification bug tells users to replace the battery soon

Apple unveiled the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) during the iPhone 14 event about a month ago. The new wireless earbuds look just like their predecessors, but they’re better in almost every way. You can check out our AirPods Pro 2 review here. But the AirPods Pro 2 have an annoying notification bug that’s warning buyers to replace the battery soon.

If you’ve seen these Find My warnings popping up on your AirPods, don’t fret. It’s likely something Apple will fix with a software update soon.

Some AirPods Pro 2 owners complained on social media about receiving replace battery notifications from the Find My app. MacRumors speculates that the battery notification triggers when the battery of the AirPods Pro or MagSafe Charging Case is low.

The AirPods Pro 2 pack a new U1 chip that enables Precision Finding on the new wearable. The chip also transmits the battery levels at all times. The battery replacement notification might be related to these features.

They probably copy-and-pasted the AirTag firmware into the case and just renamed it to “5A374/7” — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) October 4, 2022

The notifications tell users to replace the batteries on either the “left,” “right,” or “Case.” But it doesn’t mention the product’s name, so the notifications might be confusing.

One reason that might happen concerns the AirTag firmware. Apple repurposed the firmware for the MagSafe Charging Case, which could lead to these notifications. But that’s also speculation.

How to replace batteries on AirPods

One problem with wireless earphones is that they become useless once the battery health starts degrading. It’ll take a few years for that to happen. And some of the AirPods Pro 2 buyers might have already experienced battery health issues on previous AirPods they might have owned, including the first-gen Pro model.

Once the battery health degrades, there’s nothing you can do to address the matter. The AirPods and AirPods Pro are built so that they’re nearly impossible to fix yourself. You can’t replace the battery even if the “replace battery” warning is genuine.

You must head to an Apple retail store and ask for battery service. You’ll have to do that with the AirPods Pro 2 in a few years.

Apple will simply replace the left or right AirPod, or both. The same goes for the Charging Case. They won’t actually replace the battery of the devices you own. Depending on your model, you’ll have to pay a different fee for the battery service.

