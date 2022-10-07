AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: What’s new in Apple’s upgrade?

After three years of the original model, Apple released the new AirPods Pro 2. With a similar design to their predecessor, these wireless earbuds are able to improve almost every aspect of the original AirPods Pro model. Read on as we round up everything new with these new earbuds and how they compared with the previous version. Don’t forget to check the best AirPods deals available at the moment.

AirPods Pro 2 design improvements make this a no-brainer decision

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

As mentioned above, AirPods Pro 2 features similar earbuds and smart case to its predecessor. But there are a few tweaks that will make this product appeal to a broader audience. For example, there’s a new XS ear tip, meaning that AirPods Pro 2 can fit more ears than before.

Regarding its case, it offers a built-in speaker, a lanyard loophole, and you can also customize it with a Memoji engraving. Thanks to the U1 chip, it’s also easier to locate the case with Find My and “Precision Find.” All of these features weren’t available with the previous model.

AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: a new level of sound quality

The AirPods Pro 2 features a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier to offer richer bass and “crystal-clear sound” across a wider range of frequencies. Thanks to the new H2 chip, Apple says the Active Noise Cancelling function is two times better than its predecessor.

In addition to that, the Transparency Mode is now called Adaptive Transparency, which makes it easier to listen to a song and also pay attention to the surroundings without being bothered by unwanted loud sounds, such as a passing vehicle siren, construction tools, or even loudspeakers at a concert.

More battery and new ways of charging

Compared to the original AirPods Pro, the second generation offers 30% more battery life, lasting up to 6 hours with Active Noise Cancelling or Adaptive Transparency. In total, users can take advantage of 30 hours of listening time.

Another interesting addition is the ability to charge AirPods Pro 2 MagSafe case with the Apple Watch MagSafe charger. Previously, you could only charge the AirPods with a Lightning cable, using a Qi-certified charger, or with an iPhone MagSafe charger.

More control of how you listen to songs with AirPods Pro 2

Last but not least, AirPods Pro 2 offers a very interesting feature compared to the previous generation. You can swipe up or swipe down on the stern to turn it up or lower the volume of what’s playing. Previously, you would need to ask Siri or use the Apple Watch or iPhone to raise/lower the volume of a song, podcast, or video.

With that, just scroll your finger through the AirPods’ stern and enjoy a better experience while listening to songs.

Wrap up

As you can see, AirPods Pro 2 improves everything related to the previous generation. In addition, it also offers Bluetooth 5.3 support, which could be key for an even better audio experience in the future. Don’t forget to check the best AirPods deals to take advantage of the world’s most popular wireless earbuds.