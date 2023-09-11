Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
iPhone 15 iOS 17 September Apple Event Spy Shows watchOS 10 Best Deals Connect AirPods New on Netflix New on Hulu No Caller ID

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Tech Mobile

Sorry, iPhone 15, Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the coolest smartphone around

By
Published Sep 11th, 2023 1:10PM EDT
Galaxy Z Flip 5 with Beats Studio Buds +
Image: José Adorno for BGR

I’ve been using Apple devices longer than any other brand. While I’m excited about the iPhone 15 announcement and willing to buy the iPhone 15 Pro Max, I can’t help but say that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the coolest smartphone around.

Samsung sent this device over for a few weeks of tests, and so far, I’m really impressed with the Galaxy Z Flip 5. While I have been eager to try a foldable phone, I never thought a Z Fold-like phone was interesting enough to spend a few days or weeks on it. But since Samsung released the Z Flip and Motorola its Razr phone a few years ago, I was curious to see how this folding smartphone would hold up on my daily usage.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

Finally, I tried Samsung’s folding strategy with its fourth release, and I think the wait was worth it. I remember people complaining about battery life, camera quality, and overall product construction, but these three topics exceeded my expectations these past few days.

As I went for a walk yesterday, I took the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Beats Studio Buds+ with me – and, wow, what a great combination—the coolest phone with the coolest wireless earbuds available. While I really dig the transparent option for the Beats earbuds, I feel like the Z Flip 5 is also well-made, and people always get curious about a folded smartphone.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a firm phone; the stainless steel finish is very luxurious, and the hinge to fold the display looks solid. The outer display is clear and vivid, and I love seeing the Now Playing animation or using the main cameras to take selfies. Honestly, I feel like Samsung could even ditch the not-so-good selfie camera for a true bezel-less panel at this point.

The inner P-OLED display is also great, and although I always note and feel the center hinge, it’s not an issue. That said, I’d love it if the display weren’t so narrow. I know Samsung improved that, but a regular smartphone aspect ratio would be much better.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 excites me, but I wouldn’t trade my iPhone for it

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

While I think Samsung has made something special with the Z Flip 5, I don’t think I could switch from an iPhone to an Android device at this point. To be honest, iPhone updates have been boring – and I really thought the Dynamic Island cutout could make Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro more interesting (it didn’t) – but I just love the reliability the iPhone gives me.

TikTok, Instagram, and streaming video platforms just look weird on Galaxy Z Flip 5. Instagram Stories don’t look as good, Samsung’s emojis are horrendous, and this is not a good phone for watching content.

This is why Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is such a weird phone. It looks beautiful and cool, and Samsung nailed that segment. But I don’t like Android that much; I don’t like how apps aren’t well-optimized, and this is what makes me keep choosing the iPhone – even if it’s not as cool and pretty as it used to be.

Wrap up

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the perfect option for those who like to show they’re cool. Everything about it is cool. Besides that, Samsung also put some great hardware specs on it: great battery life, great outer cameras, excellent processor, a nice display, etc.

If you’re not a hardcore Apple user – or are looking for a new Android phone – I think you should definitely check out the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Don’t Miss: 3 reasons to buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, and 2 reasons to avoid them

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News