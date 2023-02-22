Sony will unveil its 2023 Bravia TV lineup in March after skipping its usual CES reveal

Sony is finally going to give us a glimpse at what’s in store for its television lineup in 2023.

Today, the company took to Twitter to announce that it will unveil its Bravia XR television lineup for the year on March 1, 2023. Specifically, the announcement will come on March 1, 2023, at 7:00 AM PST. Sony says that it will share a link to a live stream on that day, so the announcement is likely to be streamed on YouTube and other platforms.

🗓️✍🏻 New 2023 BRAVIA XR TV Announcement on March 1, 2023 at 3:00pm GMT/ 4:00pm CET

We are excited to share our 🆕 2023 TV line-up with you.



Are you ready❓ 📺#Sony #SonyBRAVIA #BRAVIAXR #TV #Teaser pic.twitter.com/jPokTXIqop — Sony UK (@SonyUK) February 22, 2023

Regardless of how the company will announce the new lineup, fans of the brand are sure to be excited about the reveal. Sony has historically unveiled its next-generation television lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas every year, but it skipped out on doing so this January. At the time, the company released a statement saying that the announcement would be “coming soon.”

In a statement from Sony Electronics provided by spokesperson Chloe Canta, the company confirmed that “Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon.” An earlier statement explained “we plan launch timings based on various factors, and are excited to bring new and exciting technology to customers soon again in 2023.”

Instead of announcing its television lineup at CES, Sony showed off its new electric car brand Afeela, a new partnership between itself and Honda. The company plans to actually start shipping those cars to customers as soon as 2026.

New television models usually launch in the spring between March and May, so the company is likely to start shipping the 2023 models shortly after it makes the announcement on March 1. I personally have the A80J, and while that model will now be two years old, I’m still incredibly pleased with its performance.