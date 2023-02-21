PlayStation will reveal 5 new PS VR2 titles at its Feb. 23 State of Play event

PlayStation’s first State of Play event in 2023 has been confirmed and it looks like it’s going to be all about PS VR2.

Today, PlayStation announced that its first State of Play event will kick off on Thursday, February 23rd at 1:00 PM PT. In a post on Twitter, the company said that the event will feature:

Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

Hot indie and third-party reveals

An extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In a blog post on its website, PlayStation says that, in addition to some first looks at five PS VR2 titles, this State of Play will feature “15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.”

The State of Play event will kick off on Thursday, February 23rd at 1:00 PM PT. PlayStation has confirmed that the event will be streamed on both Twitch and YouTube.

The announcement comes the day before the PlayStation VR2 launches worldwide. The PS VR2 is a major upgrade over the original PlayStation VR headset, offering improved tracking, higher resolution displays, and a more comfortable design. It also comes with a new VR controller which features haptic feedback and motion-sensing technology for a more immersive gaming experience. The early reviews have been generally positive.

The PlayStation VR2 is set to go on sale on February 22, 2023, and costs a whopping $549, $50 more than the cost of the disc version of the PS5.