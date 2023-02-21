Sony reveals 10 more games coming to PlayStation VR2

Sony is trying to stack the deck at the last minute before the PlayStation VR2 launches on Wednesday.

In a blog post on its website, the company announced 10 more games that will be coming to the PlayStation VR2. In addition to those titles, the company also revealed a number of demos that will be available to users for the launch. Demos for the PS VR2 will include Horizon Call of The Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

Also, there will be a sampling of game demos or trials available for players to check out when they purchase a PS VR2 headset. Players will initially see the sample content during the onboarding process, and it can also be found on PlayStation Store. This includes demos or trials of Horizon Call of The Mountain, Resident Evil Village, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge and more. Content may vary by region.

On to the games! In addition to the demos, PlayStation revealed 10 more games that will be included in the PS VR2’s launch window. The new games announced, and their release dates, are below:

Another Fisherman’s Tale – Later this year

Gorn – March 16

Nock: Bow + Arrow Soccer – March

Hellsweeper VR – Later this year

Ragnarock – February 22

Runner – February 22

Startenders: Intergalactic Bartending – February 22

Sushi Ben – 2023

Swordsman VR – February 22

Unplugged: Air Guitar – February 22

With all of those games announced, PlayStation says that its launch lineup now includes over 40 games. You can check out the official trailers for all 10 games below:

The announcement comes the day before the PlayStation VR2 launches worldwide. Sony also revealed that its first State of Play will be held on February 23rd, the day after the launch, and will feature five new titles for the headset.

The PS VR2 is a major upgrade over the original PlayStation VR headset, offering improved tracking, higher resolution displays, and a more comfortable design. It also comes with a new VR controller which features haptic feedback and motion-sensing technology for a more immersive gaming experience.

The early reviews have been generally positive. One of the biggest gripes about the headset from reviewers was around the lack of games at launch, so the company appears to be adding titles to boost its launch lineup. The PlayStation VR2 will go on sale on February 22, 2023, and costs a whopping $549, $50 more than the cost of the disc version of the PS5.