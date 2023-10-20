Some iPhone 15 Pro Max models are still sold out a month after launch

A month after Apple started selling the iPhone 15 series, getting your hands on these devices is still challenging, as delivery dates haven’t improved that much. For some iPhone 15 Pro Max models, you might have to wait almost until December.

Checking Apple’s online store, this is how long you’d have to wait to get your hands on an iPhone 15 Pro Max in the colors below:

Natural Titanium: 4-5 weeks

4-5 weeks Blue Titanium: 3-4 weeks

3-4 weeks White Titanium: 4-5 weeks

4-5 weeks Black Titanium: 3-4 weeks

Interestingly, the delivery date is the same for every storage capacity. Whether you want to buy a device with 256GB storage capacity or 1TB, the Natural Titanium iPhone 15 Pro Max has up to 5 weeks of wait, for example.

Regarding iPhone 15 Pro models, all options currently require 2-3 weeks of wait if you place your order today, meaning you might need to wait up to mid-November to get your hand on one of these devices.

While both iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were very popular last year, the low demand for the iPhone 15 Pro models is due to the lack of the tetra prism lens, an exclusive feature of the 15 Pro Max that offers up to 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom – despite larger display and battery, of course.

Lastly, when comparing delivery dates for regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus options, mostly all options are in stock, meaning that it’s also possible that you might walk into an Apple Store and be able to buy these devices.

Some colors or storage capacities require a few days for delivery from the online store, but Apple is well-stocked with these devices.

That said, if you’re still on the verge of buying a new Pro iPhone or want to gift this device to someone during the holiday season, you better buy this device sooner rather than later – or get lucky with a carrier or third-party vendor.

BGR will let you know once delivery dates for the iPhone 15 Pro models improve for good.