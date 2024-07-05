Smaller iPhone 16 Pro will get a feature that was exclusive to the Pro Max until now

With the iPhone 16 announcement just around the corner, more reports help us get a clearer view of Apple’s upcoming smartphone. This time, DigiTimes corroborates a recurring rumor that the iPhone 16 Pro will feature the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s best feature, a 5x telephoto optical zoom camera.

According to the report, Taiwanese manufacturers Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical are said to be the main suppliers for the iPhone 16 Pro’s tetraprism camera components. Largan was already the supplier of the iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope lenses, and GSEO could help boost iPhone 16 Pro lens availability if it gets Apple’s approval. At this moment, the manufacturer is undergoing validation, and production is expected to begin in mid-July.

If that turns out to be accurate, iPhone 16 Pro buyers will be able to take advantage of 5x optical zoom and up to 25x digital zoom, which was previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Rumors about this change aren’t new, as by the beginning of 2023, the Korean version of The Elec said that Apple plans to add a periscope lens for both iPhone 16 Pro models. This has been corroborated several times over the past months.

Image source: Joe Wituschek for BGR

For example, display analyst Ross Young says this will be possible thanks to the larger display size, which could help house more components on the smaller Pro model. Rumors suggest Apple is increasing the iPhone 16 Pro’s display to 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch versions while reducing the bezels.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Besides that, Apple is expected to use Sony’s newest 2-layer system for the main lens of the Pro models, which can capture more light and reduce noise. The sensor would improve low-light photography while also improving dynamic range. This new sensor could also feature a coating technology to enhance photo quality and minimize flare. In addition, the company is expected to add a 48MP resolution sensor to the ultra-wide lens.

Rumors believe the wide and ultrawide lenses will be arranged vertically on the regular iPhone 16 models. It will also be closer to the iPhone X, as new schematics show Apple wants to make the camera bump slimmer.

Below, you can learn more about all the latest iPhone 16 rumors.