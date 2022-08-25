Sketchy video leak shows off purple iPhone 14 Pro in the wild

Apple confirmed on Wednesday that its next major event will take place on September 7. We know the iPhone 14 will be the star of the show, but at the rate the leaks are emerging, Apple might not have any surprises left. To that point, just hours after Apple sent out invites to the event, a video surfaced that appeared to feature a purple iPhone 14 Pro.

This might be a video of a purple iPhone 14 Pro

On Wednesday evening, Twitter user DuanRui shared a video from the Chinese social media site Weibo. As noted above, the video purportedly shows off a purple iPhone 14 Pro. We have our doubts that this is a legitimate iPhone 14 Pro, but even if it’s just another dummy model, it gives us a decent idea of what the real phone will look like.

The same Weibo user also shared a “color card” showcasing all of the colors for the iPhone 14 Pro. Providing the leak is accurate, the iPhone 14 Pro will be available in purple, blue, gold, graphite, and silver. This doesn’t quite line up with a previous leak from Jioriku on Twitter. He claimed that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will come in green, purple, blue, black, white, and red, and the iPhone 14 Pro models will come in green, purple, silver, gold, and graphite.

It’s worth taking all of these unverified leaks with a grain of salt, but these won’t be the last leaks before Apple’s September event. In all likelihood, we’ll know exactly what all four of the iPhone 14 models look like prior to the actual reveal. Apple has indeed ramped up its internal security in recent years, but that hasn’t had much effect on the number of leaks we see. As a result, even the sketchiest leaks (like the ones above) are worth exploring.

