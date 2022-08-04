Massive iPhone 14 leak: Colors, storage options, always-on-display, and more

The iPhone 14 launch is about a month away, and there’s no indication that Apple will delay its annual iPhone event in mid-September. But you don’t have to wait that long to learn about the new iPhone, as a leaker just dropped a bunch of details online. We may already know everything about the iPhone 14 models since this leak mentions colors, storage options, and fast charging support.

Moreover, the leaker explains how the always-on display (AOD) experience will work on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. He also addresses the iPhone’s new A16 Bionic chip performance.

iPhone 14 leak lists colors and storage options

iPhone fans looking to upgrade to the new model will surely want to know what color and storage options Apple’s iPhone 14 series will have to offer.

According to known leaker @Jioriku, we’re looking at different colors for the regular iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Colors are as follows this year:



iPhone 14 gets: Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red. (Pink is replaced with purple from what I'm told) 🚀🚀🚀🚀



iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max gets: Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Purple takes the place of Sierra Blue as I'm told 🚀🚀🚀 — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

The iPhone 14 should be available in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red. Purple will replace the current Pink option, according to this leak.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro models will get a Purple model that replaces Sierra Blue. The other colors are Green, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. These color claims are almost in line with a previous iPhone 14 Pro leak.

When it comes to storage, you shouldn’t expect any changes from the iPhone 13 models. That means all models will start at 128GB base storage. The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus/Max should go up to 512GB. The iPhone 14 Pro models will have up to 1TB of flash memory.

iPhone 14 always-on display

We saw plenty of evidence so far that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have always-on display functionality. The leaker says the phones will behave just like the Apple Watch once the user enables the feature.

AOD will utilize the Lock Screen and widgets, so you won’t be able to have different experiences between the AOD and the Lock Screen. This resembles the Apple Watch, as Apple is going for a similar approach.

Will not be enabled on default, however users will be asked to do so in setup. Existing users can enable under: Display & Brightness > Display > Always On Display 3/4 — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

The only change concerns the Nightstand Mode of the iPhone 14, which is also similar to the Apple Watch. That is, the AOD screen experience will differ.

Furthermore, AOD will not be turned on by default, according to the leak. This is excellent news for users who do not want the functionality. Users who wish to enable AOD on iPhone 14 will have to go to the Settings app and into the Display & Brightness menu.

The hole-and-pill design and the A16 Bionic performance

@Jioriku also addressed the iPhone 14 design on top of the colors, storage, and always-on display information.

The new hole-punch displays on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max “look weird as expected but are very much a thing.” The phones will use the same Face ID tech as last year, but the cutout “means some fun software changes are in talks for the future.” It’s unclear what that means.

The display will have Gorilla Glass Victus on top, the leaker added. The iPhone 14’s body materials are the same as last year, according to this leak. Apple reportedly tried Titanium housing options, but they were too difficult to work with.

The phones might have some internal changes, especially the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The internal design will feature a better heat management system. In turn, this can improve the A16 Bionic’s performance.

A16 in the 14 Pro/Pro Max have been seen testing at a few percentage points higher on test boards due to a better heat management system. Mostly software best I can tell, but the 14 P/PM may have some chassis changes that allow for this as well. Hard to tell from images. 🚀🚀🚀🚀 — McGuire Wood 🔜 Lost Lands 2022 (@Jioriku) August 3, 2022

Overall, the A16 will deliver incremental performance improvements like last year’s model. The chip will be based on the 5nm process, just like the iPhone 13’s A15 chip.

iPhone 14 leak teases fast charging support

Perhaps the most interesting detail in this massive iPhone 14 leak concerns the battery. The new phones will recharge at up to 30W, which is 10W faster than what the iPhone 13 models can deliver. We already explained iPhone 14 fast charging in great detail.

The leaker also notes the iPhone 14 models might feature reverse wireless charging down the road via an iOS 16.5 update. But the wireless charging speed won’t change this year, so you’re getting 15W when using MagSafe chargers.

