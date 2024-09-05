Segway announces new ZT3 Pro all-terrain electric scooter

Segway is launching its new ZT series of electric scooters this month, starting with the ZT3 Pro. The all-terrain electric scooter was first shown off in China earlier this summer, but on Thursday, Segway revealed that a US exclusive version is set to debut this fall.

The ZT3 Pro is the first of Segway’s new all-terrain eKickScooters, built around a full-suspension frame. The escooter features a telescopic front fork and rear swingarm coil-suspension to handle rough terrain. The US version is also capable of speeds up to 24.9 miles per hour and a climbing slope of 25 percent with its 1,600-watt brushless motor.

Segway’s new ZT3 Pro escooter on a red background. Image source: Segway

There are a few notable innovations present, including Segway’s RideyLong technology, which allows the escooter to travel 43.9 miles on a single charge in Eco Mode and 18.6 miles in Sport Mode. Segway is also debuting its Segride technology, which ensures you have “a comfortable and safe ride even at higher speeds.”

There are also plenty of smart features available on the ZT3 Pro, such as a wireless Bluetooth AirLock System, an upgraded battery management system, Flash Charge tech, and integration with Apple’s Find My service. You’ll also find a 3-inch hexagonal LCD display on the handlebars that will show you real-time status updates including speed, charge, mode and more.

Here’s a full list of the features and specifications of the Segway ZT3 Pro eKickScooter:

Front and rear suspension

6” ground clearance

11” tubeless AT tires

Dual disc brakes

1,600W motor

RideyLong™ range optimization

Range: 43.9 mi (Eco) / 18.6 mi (Sport)

Max Speed: 24.9 mph

Max Slope Angle: 25%

3” LCD Display

Segride™ Stability Enhancement System

TCS (traction control system)

BMS 2.0 (battery management system)

Flash Charge (4-hr charge time)

AirLock (app required)

Apple Find My compatible

IPX5 Body / IPX7 Battery

Weight: 65.5 lbs

Payload: 265 lbs

“We’re so excited to finally share the ZT3 Pro with the world,” said Tom Hebert, VP of Sales at Segway, in a statement about the scooter. “Extreme R&D and testing has gone into this and it shows. It’s a completely new scooter designed from the ground up to maximize fun, versatility and capability. It’s packed with tech and innovation and it’s an absolute blast to ride. It’s the perfect introduction to our new ZT series.”

You’ll be able to preorder the US model of the Segway ZT3 Pro eKickScooter on September 26. For more information about the preorder, head to this page on Segway’s website. The scooters are expected to begin shipping in late October.