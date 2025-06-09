Don’t download the watchOS 26 beta before you read this

Now that watchOS 26 has been officially announced, you should read this article before updating your Apple Watch to the first developer beta (or before you download the public beta next month). Long story short, unlike other operating system updates, Apple doesn’t allow Apple Watch users to downgrade from a beta version to a stable one.

As such, if you experience any critical bugs on your Apple Watch with watchOS 26 beta 1, you won’t be able to go back to watchOS 18.5, as you would be able to do with iOS 26/iOS 18.5. With that in mind, you should only update to the first beta if you are a developer who wants to try the latest features to prepare your app for later in the fall.

Even when Apple releases a public beta in July, we still wouldn’t recommended downloading the watchOS 26 beta on your device for the same reason. If you plan to install the beta anyway, here’s how you can get the update and its exciting new features.

To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 26 beta 1, you need to update your iPhone to iOS 26 first. Follow the steps below to install the iOS 26 beta:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

app Tap on General and then Software Update

and then Tap on Beta Updates and change the iOS 18 Developer Beta to iOS 26 Developer Beta

Once you update to iOS 26, here are the steps to get the watchOS 26 beta:

On your iPhone, open the Watch app;

app; Tap on General and then Software Update

and then Tap on Beta Updates and change the watchOS 18 Developer Beta to watchOS 26 Developer Beta

watchOS 26 features

Apple’s visionOS-inspired Liquid Glass design brings new visual effects to all of Apple’s operating systems, including watchOS 26. Expect to see shimmering light reflections and refractions when interacting with menus and buttons on the Apple Watch.

Apple also added a new Workout Buddy feature in watchOS 26. Powered by Apple Intelligence, it will access your Workout and Fitness history to offer personalized insights for your training sessions. The AI feature will analyze data privately and securely.

In order to use Workout Buddy, you’ll need Bluetooth headphones connected to your device and an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence. It’ll support some of the most popular workout types, including Outdoor and Indoor Run, Outdoor and Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, HIIT, and Functional and Traditional Strength Training.