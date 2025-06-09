watchOS 26: Liquid Glass design, AI Workout Buddy, and third-party widgets

It’s already that time of the year; it’s mid-June, and Apple is hosting its annual WWDC event in California.

As expected, the big theme of this year’s event is design, with Apple bringing a new Liquid Glass design language to all its devices. You’ll get lots of translucency throughout Apple’s ecosystem, with light refractions and UI elements adapting to your point of view. All of this warrants a new name, hence the “26” appearing in the updates this year.

What I’m getting at is that the main features of watchOS 26 are the design and name. Apple Watch will get the same Liquid Glass design as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Vision Pro.

But that’s not the most exciting part of watchOS 26, if you ask me. I’m a long-distance runner, and the Apple Watch Series 10 is currently my main tool for managing my health and fitness. As a result, I’m more excited about the Workout app redesign coming to watchOS 26 and the Apple Intelligence-powered Workout Buddy. Support for third-party widgets is also an exciting addition to watchOS 26.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Liquid Glass

Apple’s visionOS-inspired design will bring new visual effects to all of Apple’s operating systems, including watchOS 26. Expect light reflections and refractions when interacting with menus and buttons on the Apple Watch running watchOS 26.

You’ll see them in the Smart Stack — more specifically, the Smart Stack hints that will automatically appear on the display depending on context, Control Center, and other apps.

The new Liquid Glass design in watchOS 26. Image source: Apple Inc.

The Photos watch face is another place where Liquid Glass will make its presence felt. Just look at those translucent numbers that will appear on top of your favorite photos.

Finally, an AI coach on the Apple Watch

I said a few days ago that the rumored AI coach on watchOS 26 was one of my most anticipated new features of WWDC. We finally have a name for it: Workout Buddy.

Powered by Apple Intelligence, Workout Buddy will access your Workout and Fitness history to offer personalized insights for your training sessions. The AI feature will analyze data privately and securely, which is something we always expect from Apple Intelligence.

Workout Buddy will need Bluetooth headphones connected to your device and an iPhone that can support Apple Intelligence. It’ll support some of the most popular workout types, including Outdoor and Indoor Run, Outdoor and Indoor Walk, Outdoor Cycle, HIIT, and Functional and Traditional Strength Training.

Workout Buddy will also offer motivational pep talks that incorporate details about your activity for the day. Here’s an example Apple offers:

“Way to get out for your run this Wednesday morning. You’re 18 minutes away from closing your Exercise ring. So far this week, you’ve run 6 miles. You’re going to add to that today.”

What’s more exciting is having Workout Buddy mark key milestones during an activity like a run. It’ll give you details about your current form, and even stats for your running this year.

Workout Buddy will also offer information about a finished run using the same motivational approach:

“Way to get your workout in! You went 4.3 miles in just over 38 minutes. Your average pace was 8 minutes and 58 seconds, and your average heart rate was 128. That was your longest run of the last 28 days. What will you do next?”

Workout app redesign

The Workout app has also received an updated design in watchOS 26. The app has a new layout, which should make navigation easier than before. I’m already a fan of the simpler design.

You’ll now find four buttons in the corners of the app from which you’ll be able to customize your workouts easier than before. For instance, you can tap a Custom Workout quickly when you’re out for a run and want to do a specific drill.

The app integrates Apple Music playback as well, and it can start a playlist automatically to fit your current workout session. You can also pick from available suggestions or switch to a podcast if that’s what you’re looking for.

A smarter Smart Stack

watchOS 26 also brings improvements to the Smart Stack, or the stack of apps that opens automatically based on the context of your situation.

Apple says the new OS will deliver improved prediction algorithms that incorporate more contextual data, sensor data, and data from the user’s routines to provide Smart Stack hints. These are app-like icons that appear at the bottom of the display and let you start actions with a tap. You might get served a Backtrack hint when you’re outdoors, or a Pilates workout when you arrive at a studio for your scheduled session.

A Slopes widget in the Smart Stack on watchOS 26. Image source: Apple Inc.

Also interesting is the support for third-party widgets. Developers can now create their own widgets to incorporate into Smart Stack. Apple demoed a couple of them, including Slopes and Dark Noise. The former lets you track a ski session automatically, while Dark Noise adds a custom Control Center button you can tap to start a sleep soundscape.

Other cool features

watchOS 26 also delivers a few other exciting novelties. For example, the Messages app supports Live Translation via Apple Intelligence. There’s also a Notes app available that lets you take quick notes or view previously saved documents.

The Messages app running on the Apple Watch. Image source: Apple Inc.

A new flick gesture on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 lets you dismiss notifications by quickly turning your wrist over and back. The wrist flick will also silence timers and alarms and dismiss calls.

The watchOS 26 beta is rolling out now, but you might want to wait to download it, as there’s no way to downgrade to watchOS 18.5 once you’ve made the leap.