iOS 26 beta 1 now available to developers ahead of fall release

Following the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple has just made iOS 26 beta 1 available to developers. The company is also releasing the first beta of iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26 to developers.

With iOS 26 beta 1, users can expect an all-new design. Apple says it “makes apps and system experiences more expressive and delightful, while keeping iOS instantly familiar.”

For example, the Phone app offers a unified layout that combines Favorites, Recents, and Voicemails in one place. In Messages, users can now screen messages from unknown senders. iOS 26 beta 1 also brings a poll feature and the ability to generate unique backgrounds taht fit their conversation with Image Playground.

Apple Music got a new Lyric Translation feature, which helps users understand the words to their favorite songs. With Lyrics Pronunciation, everyone can sing along, regardless of language. A new AutoMix feature uses intelligence to transition from one song to the other like a DJ would.

Image source: Apple Inc.

iOS 26 beta 1 will also start adding new Apple Intelligence features, including Genmoji and Image Playground updates, as it will be possible to mix emoji, Genmoji, and descriptions together to create something new.

How to download iOS 26 beta 1

With a public beta expected to be available in July, the iOS 26 beta 1 can only be downloaded by developers. If you are a registered developer, follow the steps below:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app

app Tap on General and then Software Update

and then Tap on Beta Updates and change the iOS 18 Developer Beta to iOS 26 Developer Beta

Make sure your added Apple Account is registered as a developer. Then, you’ll see iOS 26 beta 1 appear on your device as an option to install, and you’ll be able to download it.

Compatible devices

The back of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Apple dropped support for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. That said, these are all compatible iPhone models with iOS 26 beta 1: