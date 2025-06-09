19 new iOS 26 features Apple didn’t have time to show us at WWDC 2025

Apple’s WWDC 2025 keynote is over, and I already know I’ll need to watch it again to get a better idea of what’s coming to all of Apple’s operating systems later this year.

Apple announced tons of exciting features on Monday, starting with the brand new Liquid Glass design arriving in its next operating system updates. The rumors were true: Apple’s operating systems are now tied to the year. “Our releases for the fall that will power us through the coming year, 2026, will be version 26,” Craig Federighi said on stage.

Instead of iOS 19, we’re getting iOS 26 this year, and the first iOS 26 beta is already available to download on iPhone 11 and newer devices.

The Liquid Glass design is ready to preview right now in the iOS 26 developer beta, but some of the other interesting iOS 26 features that Apple demoed on stage won’t be available until future beta releases roll out. But that’s not all, as Apple also quietly revealed even more iOS 26 features that it didn’t have time to highlight during the keynote.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

The main iOS 26 features unveiled at WWDC 2025. Image source: Apple Inc.

Custom snooze length for alarms

There are two types of people in the world: those who wake up when the alarm goes off, and those who hit snooze. I’m in the latter category, so I know how much extra sleep a snooze gives me: 9 minutes. In iOS 26, I’ll be able to set that to any number I want.

AirPods pause media when asleep

Speaking of sleep, rumors prior to WWDC said that iOS 26 would allow AirPods to pause media playback automatically when you fall asleep. That rumor has been confirmed.

Natural language search in Messages

There are also two types of people when it comes to iPhone Messages: those who delete conversations and those who don’t. I’m in the latter group. I might need some information from those old texts, but finding it isn’t always easy. In iOS 26, Apple Intelligence will bring support for natural language search to the Messages app, which will make my life easier.

Select partial text in a bubble in Messages

When I do find what I need, I often struggle to copy the text in the chat bubbles. Apparently, iOS 26 will fix that, and I’ll be able to select just the portions I need.

Adaptive power for batteries

I’m not quite sure what adaptive power means, but rumors suggested that the iPhone would use AI to intelligently adapt power use to improve battery life. As a future iPhone 17 Air owner, I hope that’s what this iOS 26 feature does.

Estimated time to charge your battery

Speaking of battery life, iOS 26 will finally tell us how long it’ll take to charge an iPhone.

Lens cleaning hint in Camera

Another useful thing the iPhone could tell us concerns the camera. iOS 26 will detect dirt on the lens and warn us to give it a wipe.

Events in Photos

I’m also routinely looking for images in the Photos app, including pictures taken around specific events. I’m hoping this iOS 26 feature will make it easier to mark events in the Photos app.

The new Photos UI in iOS 26. Image source: Apple Inc.

Manage AutoFill credit cards in Wallet

Apple also listed an exciting feature for managing credit cards in the Wallet app. You’ll be able to manage autofill cards in the app, which is great news for serial shoppers.

New incident report types in Maps

Apple Maps will get new incident report types in iOS 26, a feature that has made Waze such a popular mapping app alternative in recent years.

Create multiple journals

I’ve never been a fan of journaling on the iPhone or iPad. But I thought about using the app for jotting down thoughts about my marathon training sessions and the races I go to. Support for multiple journals might help me with that. It might help me journal other things, too, like travel-related info, in a different journal.

Export notes to Markdown

Notes is my go-to writing app, as is the case for many iPhone owners. Among them, there are those who want to export Notes to Markdown. iOS 26 lets them do just that.

Create reminders from Action button

iPhone users with Action buttons on their devices (iPhone 15 Pro and later) will soon be able to create reminders by pressing the Action button.

iOS 26 Lock Screen Image source: Apple Inc.

Enhance Dialogue in Podcasts

iOS 26 will be able to enhance dialogue in the Podcasts app, a feature I have wanted for quite some time. I listen to Podcasts sometimes while I’m running, but hate having to max out the volume to hear people speaking. This feature should bring clarity to dialogue.

More playback speeds

I also want to speed up podcasts while I run, and iOS 26 will grant me that wish.

Block list in Settings

The new iPhone operating system has new safety features that Apple didn’t talk about. For example, the Settings app will feature a Block list, which is handy if you need to handle spammers, stalkers, and/or the annoying people in your life who might need blocking.

iOS 26 will also do Safety Checks while blocking a contact, though it’s unclear how this feature works.

Use Focus to silence SIM

A new Focus feature will let you silence a SIM card, which is great news if you have one phone number for work and another for your personal life. Just silence it completely when you get home. You’ll probably be able to automate the feature, too.

Password history

Finally, the Passwords app will show you a history of passwords, which is something other password apps already offer. That way, you’ll be able to keep track of the passwords you used for apps and websites, and avoid reusing any of them.

More iOS 26 features Apple didn’t talk about. Image source: Apple Inc.

Those are the highlights, but we’ll continue to cover iOS 26 in the weeks and months ahead.