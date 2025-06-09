10 new and returning Netflix shows to watch this week (June 8-14)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

This is two weeks in a row that Netflix has added ten seasons of shows to its streaming service, which is quite an impressive feat. There are plenty of adult dramas and comedies from all over the world, but the kids have new cartoons to watch as well.

New and returning Netflix shows (6/8 – 6/14)

Parents know that Netflix is the service to beat when its comes to kids shows, and The Creature Cases is just one of the many kid-friendly animated series. The series follows Covert League of Animal Detective Experts (C.L.A.D.E.) agents Sam Snow (a snow leopard) and Kit Casey (a kit fox) as they solve mysteries and go on adventures.

Thomas Vinterberg, director of Another Round and The Hunt, debuted his first series at Venice in 2024. Netflix snatched it up, and now, nearly a year later, it’s coming to streaming. The series is set in the near future, following a student named Laura (Amaryllis August) as she evacuates Denmark along with everyone else due to rising water levels.

“After a shocking public incident with her husband, a woman living in a world of glitz and gold credit cards loses everything,” Netflix says of this Polish show. “Forced to start a new life from scratch, she has to face a reality governed by entirely different rules.”

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

This docuseries is about the arrest of four French nationals on a private jet in the Punta Cana airport on March 20, 2013. 700 kg of cocaine was found on board, but the passengers claim they don’t know who the luggage belongs to. What’s the real story?

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish is the animated sequel series to the original Nickelodeon series, with Cosmo and Wanda interrupting their retirement to be 10-year-old Hazel Wells’ new fairy godparents. 10 new episodes hit Netflix this week.

Arnold Schwarzenegger returns with his team of secret agents for season 2 of FUBAR, which also introduces Carrie-Anne Moss as the German spy Greta Nelso. “I don’t know if I’ve ever had so much fun doing a job,” Moss told Netflix’s Tudum.

“When the reigning King of Joburg makes an impossible and illogical deal to take over the notorious King of Cape Town’s empire, it unleashes a deadly chain of events that not even Mo’ Masire can stop…. Or can he!?” says Netflix about this South African crime series.

The streamer refers to Rana Naidu as “Netflix India’s breakout series of 2023,” and in the second season of this action drama franchise, Rana the fixer struggles to keep himself and his family safe from the many dangerous people he works with.

One of Netflix’s most popular reality shows makes its way to Spain, and 10 singles have to give up sex if they want to win €100,000. This latest spinoff joins other international versions of the show in Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and Italy.

Just weeks after the 21st season of Grey’s Anatomy wrapped up on ABC, Netflix subscribers are going to get the chance to catch up on all of the latest drama at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. And don’t worry, it’s already been renewed for season 22.