10 new and returning Netflix shows to watch this week (June 1-7)

We share the list of all the shows, movies, and specials coming to Netflix every month, but with as much content as the streaming service releases, it can be hard to keep track of it all. We are here to help with a breakdown of all the new and returning shows hitting Netflix this week, from comedies and dramas to reality shows and docuseries.

Netflix is kicking off June with another huge week, with nine seasons of original shows and 140 episodes of Pokémon the Series. Drama, romance, sports, comedy — whatever you are in the mood for, you’ll probably find it on Netflix this week.

New and returning Netflix shows (6/1 – 6/7)

If you’re as excited as I am to play Pokémon Scarlet and/or Violet on your Nintendo Switch 2 this week, Netflix has a great appetizer for us. Pokémon the Series: XY, which many fans consider to be the best season the series ever aired, is now streaming on Netflix in its entirety, following Ash and Co. as they explore the Kalos region and learn about Mega Evolutions.

Having already found a big audience on Netflix, this Italian drama series follows ex-secret agent Sara (Teresa Saponangelo) as she investigates a series of crimes following the untimely death of her son. Along the way, she finds out who her son really was.

The Brazilian series Criminal Code returns for season 2 this week, bringing more drama inspired by real crimes. This season, Isaac (Alex Nader) and the Phantom Gang will become the primary targets of the Federal Police after springing the Ambassador (Nico García Hume) from jail. The first season reached No. 1 in Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Shows.

Eva Lasting, a Colombian coming-of-age romantic drama, is back for season 3 this Wednesday. The TV-MA Netflix show follows six teens growing up in 1970s Bogotá.

Power Moves is a new six-episode docuseries offering a behind-the-scenes look at NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson teaming up with Reebok “to design the next great basketball shoe and recruit a new generation of stars.”

The sophomore season of Swedish heist drama show Barracuda Queens is out this week on Netflix. Loosely based on true events, the series follows a group of affluent teen girls who blow all their money and resort to burglaries to make ends meet.

Sure to be one of Netflix’s most-watched shows of the month, Ginny & Georgia season 3 has been described by creator Sarah Lampert as “our most ambitious and explosive season yet.” Considering the season starts with Georgia in an ankle monitor after being charged with murder and her kids’ lives falling apart, we’re tempted to believe her.

I think it’s safe to say that Shane Gillis has fully rebounded from Saturday Night Live firing him after just five days on the job. The controversial comedian has since released multiple comedy specials, has one of the most popular podcasts in existence, and now his Netflix series Tires is returning for its second season this week.

The new K-drama Mercy For None, based on the popular webtoon Plaza Wars, is about a former gangster seeking vengeance for the death of his brother.

Finally, if you’re looking for something to keep you on the edge of your seat, The Survivors is a limited series from Australia, based on Jane Harper’s 2020 novel, about the mysteries surrounding a series of deaths in the coastal town of Evelyn Bay.