29 movies and shows just hit Netflix – here are 3 you should stream

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Jun 2nd, 2025 2:32PM EDT
Barbarian is now streaming on Netflix.
Image: 20th Century Studios

June looks like an exciting month for Netflix originals, with shows like Ginny & Georgia, Tires, FUBAR, and, of course, Squid Game all returning with new seasons. Those are all dropping in the weeks ahead, but there’s still plenty to watch in the meantime, as Netflix added 29 new TV shows and movies to its streaming library on Sunday, June 1.

Rather than making you sort through all of these yourself, we’ve rounded up three of the most exciting new additions that we think should be at the top of your watch list for June. We’ve also included the full list at the bottom if you’re interested.

Barbarian

The 2022 horror movie Barbarian, written and directed by Zach Cregger in his directorial debut, is sure to leave your heart racing. Georgina Campbell stars as Tess, a woman who finds a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) already staying in her Airbnb in Detroit. She decides to stay and ends up uncovering a horrifying secret in the basement.

The Birds

Back in April, Netflix announced that it would be adding some of director Alfred Hitchcock’s most notable films to its streaming service in June. They’re obviously all worth a watch, but I am going to recommend The Birds, a horror thriller about inexplicable bird attacks which could make for a solid double-feature with Barbarian.

Pokémon The Series: XY

Many fans argue that Pokémon the Series: XY is the best run of the animated series. If you want to find out for yourself, all 140 episodes are now streaming on Netflix, featuring Ash Ketchum’s journey through the Kalos region and the introduction of Mega Evolution.

With that out of the way, here’s the full list of titles that hit Netflix on June 1, 2025:

  1. The American
  2. Barbarian
  3. Bee Movie
  4. The Birds
  5. The Blues Brothers
  6. The Devil’s Own
  7. Dune (1984)
  8. The Equalizer
  9. Family Plot
  10. Focus
  11. Frenzy
  12. The Great Outdoors
  13. Hitchcock
  14. Hop
  15. The Legend of Zorro
  16. The Man Who Knew Too Much
  17. Neighbors
  18. Now You See Me
  19. Now You See Me 2
  20. The Nutty Professor
  21. Pokémon the Series: XY
  22. Pokémon the Series: XY: XY Kalos Quest
  23. Pokémon the Series: XY: XYZ
  24. Rear Window
  25. The Theory of Everything
  26. The Town
  27. U-571
  28. Us
  29. Vertigo

If you’re looking for even more to watch on Netflix in June, now is a great time to catch up on the magician heist movies Now You See Me and its sequel ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t hitting theaters on November 14, 2025.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

