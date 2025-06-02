29 movies and shows just hit Netflix – here are 3 you should stream

June looks like an exciting month for Netflix originals, with shows like Ginny & Georgia, Tires, FUBAR, and, of course, Squid Game all returning with new seasons. Those are all dropping in the weeks ahead, but there’s still plenty to watch in the meantime, as Netflix added 29 new TV shows and movies to its streaming library on Sunday, June 1.

Rather than making you sort through all of these yourself, we’ve rounded up three of the most exciting new additions that we think should be at the top of your watch list for June. We’ve also included the full list at the bottom if you’re interested.

The 2022 horror movie Barbarian, written and directed by Zach Cregger in his directorial debut, is sure to leave your heart racing. Georgina Campbell stars as Tess, a woman who finds a man named Keith (Bill Skarsgård) already staying in her Airbnb in Detroit. She decides to stay and ends up uncovering a horrifying secret in the basement.

Back in April, Netflix announced that it would be adding some of director Alfred Hitchcock’s most notable films to its streaming service in June. They’re obviously all worth a watch, but I am going to recommend The Birds, a horror thriller about inexplicable bird attacks which could make for a solid double-feature with Barbarian.

Many fans argue that Pokémon the Series: XY is the best run of the animated series. If you want to find out for yourself, all 140 episodes are now streaming on Netflix, featuring Ash Ketchum’s journey through the Kalos region and the introduction of Mega Evolution.

With that out of the way, here’s the full list of titles that hit Netflix on June 1, 2025:

The American Barbarian Bee Movie The Birds The Blues Brothers The Devil’s Own Dune (1984) The Equalizer Family Plot Focus Frenzy The Great Outdoors Hitchcock Hop The Legend of Zorro The Man Who Knew Too Much Neighbors Now You See Me Now You See Me 2 The Nutty Professor Pokémon the Series: XY Pokémon the Series: XY: XY Kalos Quest Pokémon the Series: XY: XYZ Rear Window The Theory of Everything The Town U-571 Us Vertigo

If you’re looking for even more to watch on Netflix in June, now is a great time to catch up on the magician heist movies Now You See Me and its sequel ahead of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t hitting theaters on November 14, 2025.