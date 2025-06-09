Shane Gillis’ Tires has a near-perfect audience score, and Netflix viewers can’t get enough

It turns out Tires is more than just a show about an auto repair shop — it’s quickly becoming one of Netflix’s most unlikely success stories.

The blue-collar workplace comedy created by Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben, and John McKeever returned this week with a second season that’s now sitting near the top of Netflix’s US Top 10 list. As of this writing, Tires Season 2 is ranked #2 on the streamer, and it’s sporting a 92 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Not bad for a comedy that initially felt like Netflix trying a little too hard (at least in my opinion) to prove it also has shows for “guy’s guys,” complete with bro-y banter that sometimes lands and sometimes leaves you groaning.

Still, whatever you think of its barstool banter sense of humor, audiences are clearly on board. And Gillis is having a major moment.

If you’re new to the name: Shane Gillis is a stand-up comedian known for his 2023 Netflix special Beautiful Dogs, as well as for his brief (and controversial) brush with Saturday Night Live. He’s since built a massive following, routinely selling out shows, including two sets at the Netflix Is A Joke Fest in 2024. His next Netflix stand-up special is also on the way.

But Tires represents something different. It’s not Gillis hamming it up on stage with a mic; this is him fully in character, playing a version of himself who works at a family-owned chain of auto shops. The show centers on Will (played by Gerben), a painfully anxious man who’s inherited the business from his dad and is doing his best not to run it into the ground. Unfortunately, his cousin Shane (Gillis) joins the team and seems determined to make things even worse.

Season 2 picks up after Will and Shane’s chaotic marketing stunt somehow worked, and now they’re trying to keep the momentum going, personally and professionally. Alongside returning cast members like Chris O’Connor and Stavros Halkias, the new season brings in some big names: Thomas Haden Church as Shane’s father, plus appearances from Vince Vaughn, Jon Lovitz, and more.

Gillis, Gerben, and McKeever, who also directs the series, continue to steer this testosterone-fueled ride into even more absurd territory. The jokes still lean rough around the edges, but there’s a weird charm in the chaos. Whether you’re a fan of Gillis’ stand-up or just in the mood for a low-stakes workplace comedy that doesn’t take itself too seriously, Tires might be worth a test drive.