Arnold Schwarzenegger’s corny action series FUBAR returns to Netflix: ‘Season 2 is bananas’

Years ago, I interviewed a screenwriter who worked on some of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s most iconic films — titles like Kindergarten Cop that walked the line between machismo and absurdity. The writer told me he and his colleagues would, no surprise, shape entire jokes around Arnold’s unmistakable Austrian accent. Lines like, “No more ‘Mr. Kimble, I have to go to the bathroom.’ There is no bathroom!” or the unforgettable “It’s not a too-mah!” which were designed to land precisely because of the way Arnold said them.

I have no idea how the title of Arnold’s corny Netflix action series FUBAR came about — but I think we can all agree that it probably wasn’t an accident. The name itself (“foo-bah”) feels like it was tailor-made for the star to bark through a megaphone. And now, FUBAR is back (even writing the word, I’m hearing Arnold’s voice say it in my head). Season 2 drops on Netflix this Thursday. And, according to creator Nick Santora, the new season is completely “bananas.”

That’s what Santora told Netflix’s Tudum by way of previewing the upcoming episodes, which, this time around, feature more than Arnold’s CIA operative Luke Brunner simply trying to fix his family life while dodging bullets. He’s also going head-to-head with a figure from his past: Carrie-Anne Moss, joining the series as an East German spy with, let’s say, a particular history.

Moss and Arnold don’t just share a spy connection — they also share the screen in what looks like one of FUBAR’s most chaotic relationships yet. The rest of the cast, meanwhile, is also back in action: Monica Barbaro as Luke’s daughter Emma, plus Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Jay Baruchel, and more. There’s even a return from Tom Arnold, because why not.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Along those lines, make no mistake; FUBAR is not at all trying to be taken seriously or win plaudits from the critics who already savaged the first season (which is still holding on to a pretty bad 50% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score). Rather, here’s why a new season is upon us:

As a reminder, the show was a Top 10 Netflix series in 90 countries the week it was released, back in May 2023. It also racked up almost 90 million hours viewed, according to Netflix. Which shouldn’t come as a surprise, when you think about it. Schwarzenegger has always been a beloved action star, and arguably even a genre unto himself. He blends testosterone-fueled charisma with a self-aware wink that keeps audiences coming back for more.

At its heart, FUBAR is an unserious spy drama about blowing things up, cracking wise under pressure, and somehow squeezing in a dysfunctional family therapy session between international crises. It’s loud, ridiculous, and proudly over-the-top. If you’re fine with that going in, you’ll have a blast. Pun very much intended.