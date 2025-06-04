America’s Sweethearts are back – football’s favorite cheer squad returns to Netflix

High kicks, big hair, and AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” blasting through AT&T Stadium can only mean one thing: America’s Sweethearts are back.

Season 2 of docuseries America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders — director Greg Whiteley’s look at the most iconic cheerleading team in professional football — will hit Netflix exactly two weeks from now, on June 18. And, just like last time, the drama gets rolling before the season itself does.

Events pick up where the last one left off, with open tryouts. Young women from all across the country descend on Dallas for a shot at one of the most coveted, scrutinized, and physically demanding roles in pro sports. And make no mistake: Just because someone made the team before, it doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed a spot this year. Even returning stars like Reece and Kelly V have to earn it all over again.

As longtime DCC director Kelli Finglass puts it bluntly in the premiere: “I have the ability to make a dream come true — or not.”

Season 2 brings back familiar faces like Finglass and head choreographer Judy Trammell, as well as some fan-favorite squad members — while also introducing us to a new crop of hopefuls. And though the young women’s sparkle and showmanship are still front and center, Whiteley once again peels back the layers behind the smiles.

The show takes viewers behind the scenes and into the personal lives of the cheerleaders, offering up what are often surprising revelations. The members of the squad juggle multiple jobs, for example, in addition to wrestling with body image and mental health — and even confronting serious issues like domestic violence and the dark side of social media attention.

Another hot-button topic returning in Season 2 is pay for the women. The conversation around compensation, which sparked so much discussion last year, is back — along with a closer look at how members of the team are navigating those tough conversations internally and externally.

As with Season 1, the magic of this show isn’t just the synchronized routines or glittering gameday performances in front of tens of thousands of fans. It’s the way America’s Sweethearts shows you what’s underneath all of that. These women might look like supermodels and perform like Olympic athletes, but behind the lashes and lip gloss are real people with real lives, dreams, fears, and ambitions beyond the sidelines. Whiteley’s camera doesn’t just catch the spectacle; it captures the stakes. Because for the young women chasing a DCC uniform, the journey is as beautiful and brutal as ever.