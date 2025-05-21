New on Netflix: June 2025

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix unleashes dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, several of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list.
Some of Netflix’s most popular original shows are returning in June, including Ginny & Georgia, Tires, FUBAR, Somebody Feed Phil, and Squid Game. In fact, this is the third and final season of Squid Game, bringing an end to Netflix’s biggest series of all time.
There are also plenty of blockbuster movies joining the streaming library in June, such as Now You See Me, The Equalizer, The Town, Hitchcock, and The Intern.
Check out the full list of new releases on Netflix in June 2025 below:
New on Netflix in June 2025
Available June 1
- The American
- Barbarian
- Bee Movie
- The Birds
- The Blues Brothers
- The Devil’s Own
- Dune (1984)
- The Equalizer
- Family Plot
- Focus
- Frenzy
- The Great Outdoors
- Hitchcock
- Hop
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Man Who Knew Too Much
- Neighbors
- Now You See Me
- Now You See Me 2
- The Nutty Professor
- Pokémon The Series: XY
- Pokémon The Series: XY: XY Kalos Quest
- Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
- Rear Window
- The Theory of Everything
- The Town
- U-571
- Us
- Vertigo
Available June 3
- Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 4
- Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 5
- Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 6
- K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM
- The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 7
- Boys on the Side
- Piece by Piece
Available June 9
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Available June 10
- Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 11
- Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
- Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 12
- The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
- FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Plane
Available June 13
- Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 14
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
Available June 16
- The Last Witch Hunter
Available June 17
- Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Scandal: Seasons 1-7
- Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 18
- AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
- YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 19
- The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 20
- KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Available June 22
- The Intern
Available June 24
- Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available June 25
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Available June 27
- Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Coming Soon
- The Great Indian Kapil Show: Season 3 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Rana Naidu: Season 2 (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month, including Migration and The Dark Knight:
Leaving June 1
- Batman Begins
- Beginners
- Burlesque
- Closer
- Cult of Chucky
- Daddy Day Care
- The Dark Knight
- The Dark Knight Rises
- Den of Thieves
- From Prada to Nada
- GoodFellas
- Ma
- Magic Mike XXL
- Pride & Prejudice
- Ted
- Ted 2
- Two Weeks Notice
Leaving June 11
- Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
- Trap
Leaving June 14
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
Leaving June 16
- The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
- Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Leaving June 17
- Carol
Leaving June 19
- Migration
Leaving June 21
- American Sniper
Leaving June 22
- Brain on Fire
Leaving June 26
- Ordinary People
That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of June 2025, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.