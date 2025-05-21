New on Netflix: June 2025

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix unleashes dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, several of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list.

Some of Netflix’s most popular original shows are returning in June, including Ginny & Georgia, Tires, FUBAR, Somebody Feed Phil, and Squid Game. In fact, this is the third and final season of Squid Game, bringing an end to Netflix’s biggest series of all time.

There are also plenty of blockbuster movies joining the streaming library in June, such as Now You See Me, The Equalizer, The Town, Hitchcock, and The Intern.

Check out the full list of new releases on Netflix in June 2025 below:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

New on Netflix in June 2025

Available June 1

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

Available June 3

Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 4

Available June 5

Available June 6

Available June 7

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

Available June 9

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Available June 10

Available June 11

Available June 12

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Plane

Available June 13

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

(ZA) Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 14

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

Available June 16

The Last Witch Hunter

Available June 17

Available June 18

Available June 19

The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES

Available June 20

KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

(ES) Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Available June 22

The Intern

Available June 24

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available June 25

Available June 27

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month, including Migration and The Dark Knight:

Leaving June 1

Batman Begins

Beginners

Burlesque

Closer

Cult of Chucky

Daddy Day Care

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Den of Thieves

From Prada to Nada

GoodFellas

Ma

Magic Mike XXL

Pride & Prejudice

Ted

Ted 2

Two Weeks Notice

Leaving June 11

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

Trap

Leaving June 14

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving June 16

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving June 17

Carol

Leaving June 19

Migration

Leaving June 21

American Sniper

Leaving June 22

Brain on Fire

Leaving June 26

Ordinary People

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of June 2025, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.