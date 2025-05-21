Click to Skip Ad
New on Netflix: June 2025

Published May 21st, 2025 11:36AM EDT
When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is still at the top of the heap. Every month, Netflix unleashes dozens of new shows, movies, and specials, several of which end up dominating the discourse as soon as they start streaming. Keeping up with everything new on Netflix is difficult, but we do our best to help by sharing the full list.

Some of Netflix’s most popular original shows are returning in June, including Ginny & Georgia, Tires, FUBAR, Somebody Feed Phil, and Squid Game. In fact, this is the third and final season of Squid Game, bringing an end to Netflix’s biggest series of all time.

There are also plenty of blockbuster movies joining the streaming library in June, such as Now You See Me, The Equalizer, The Town, Hitchcock, and The Intern.

Check out the full list of new releases on Netflix in June 2025 below:

New on Netflix in June 2025

Available June 1

  • The American
  • Barbarian
  • Bee Movie
  • The Birds
  • The Blues Brothers
  • The Devil’s Own
  • Dune (1984)
  • The Equalizer
  • Family Plot
  • Focus
  • Frenzy
  • The Great Outdoors
  • Hitchcock
  • Hop
  • The Legend of Zorro
  • The Man Who Knew Too Much
  • Neighbors
  • Now You See Me
  • Now You See Me 2
  • The Nutty Professor
  • Pokémon The Series: XY
  • Pokémon The Series: XY: XY Kalos Quest
  • Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
  • Rear Window
  • The Theory of Everything
  • The Town
  • U-571
  • Us
  • Vertigo

Available June 3

Available June 4

Available June 5

Available June 6

Available June 7

  • Boys on the Side
  • Piece by Piece

Available June 9

Available June 10

Available June 11

Available June 12

  • The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
  • FUBAR: Season 2 NETFLIX SERIES
  • Plane

Available June 13

Available June 14

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

Available June 16

  • The Last Witch Hunter

Available June 17

Available June 18

Available June 19

Available June 20

Available June 22

  • The Intern

Available June 24

Available June 25

Available June 27

Coming Soon

Keep reading for the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials leaving the streaming service next month, including Migration and The Dark Knight:

Leaving June 1

  • Batman Begins
  • Beginners
  • Burlesque
  • Closer
  • Cult of Chucky
  • Daddy Day Care
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • Den of Thieves
  • From Prada to Nada
  • GoodFellas
  • Ma
  • Magic Mike XXL
  • Pride & Prejudice
  • Ted
  • Ted 2
  • Two Weeks Notice

Leaving June 11

  • Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
  • Trap

Leaving June 14

  • Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Leaving June 16

  • The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3
  • Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Leaving June 17

  • Carol

Leaving June 19

  • Migration

Leaving June 21

  • American Sniper

Leaving June 22

  • Brain on Fire

Leaving June 26

  • Ordinary People

That’s everything new on Netflix for the month of June 2025, as well as all of the shows and movies leaving the streaming service.

