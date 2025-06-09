‘Absolutely incredible’: Early buzz for Brad Pitt’s F1 movie suggests a massive hit incoming

The checkered flag isn’t even waving yet, but Apple’s upcoming F1 movie starring Brad Pitt is already leaving critics breathless — and if the early reactions are any indication, Apple might actually have the first of the summer’s blockbusters when it hits theaters later this month.

The high-octane Formula 1 movie from Apple Original Films is anchored by Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a fictional legend of the sport who was once considered “the greatest that never was.” A golden boy of the 1990s, Sonny’s meteoric career was derailed by a devastating crash. Now, decades later, he’s lured out of semi-obscurity by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), who runs a failing F1 team desperate for a miracle.

Sonny’s comeback hinges on teaming up with rookie phenom Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). While both men strive for glory, however, their partnership turns competitive, with the film exploring not only spectacle and speed, but pride — plus the cost of redemption.

Early screenings have already sparked a wave of social media and critical enthusiasm. Variety’s Jazz Tangcay summed it up with a two-word verdict: “Absolutely Obsessedddddd.” Fellow Variety writer Clayton Davis declared it a “summer hit incoming,” while Drew Taylor of TheWrap called F1 “absolutely incredible,” adding, “It’s one of the coolest, most entertaining movies you’ll probably ever see.” In other words, the same company behind streaming hits like Ted Lasso and Slow Horses might’ve just hit the gas on this year’s ultimate summer crowd-pleaser.

The film, directed by Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick), combines practical racing footage with immersive cinematography, much of it captured in partnership with real-world F1 teams. Long story short, there’s every indication that this adrenaline-soaked sports drama is not just for racing fans, but rather for anyone craving the kind of big-screen entertainment that defines great summer movies. As Mike Ryan of IndieWire put it: “Good gosh, that was a lot of fun.”

And that’s good news, because Apple’s film division could certainly use a breakout win right now.

While the tech giant made history with CODA, becoming the first streamer to win Best Picture at the Oscars, it hasn’t had another film strike the same chord since. Its most recent big-budget release, Fountain of Youth, landed with quite a thud. The studio certainly has ambitious goals and deep pockets, but it’s still searching for a consistent formula for movie success. If F1 can live up to the early hype, it might finally give Apple the mainstream hit it’s been chasing — one that appeals to both popcorn moviegoers and prestige film lovers alike.