Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE release date might have leaked

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is a peculiar breed of smartphone. On one hand, it’s a device many Samsung fans want, being a cheaper variant of the Galaxy S21 flagships. On the other hand, this isn’t 2020. Samsung has learned from its mistakes, and the Galaxy S21 has a much better entry price. The basic Galaxy S21 is already a great alternative to budget-friendly flagships. And given that the S21 series is almost a year old, chances are that you can score a great deal on a Galaxy S21. That said, Galaxy fans who want to buy the Fan Edition should know that the Galaxy S21 FE’s release date has leaked. If accurate, then a tough choice awaits.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just hit the lowest price of the month at Amazon! List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.98 You Save: $59.02 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Fall is always a busy time for smartphone launches. The newest iPhone dominates the month of September, but competing Android flagships from Apple’s rivals tend to arrive after that. The iPhone 13 will be the star of the month. However, at least three other Android flagships will hit stores soon after the iPhone 13.

Galaxy S21 FE release date rumor

The Galaxy S21 FE is one of them, and the Samsung phone will have some tough competition to beat.

Microsoft already announced its September 22nd Surface event, where it might unveil the next-gen Surface Duo handset. Separately, Google will hold a press event of its own at some point in October, according to the latest rumblings. That’s where the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get their formal launch. And the release date for both handsets has already leaked.

Once rumored to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, the Galaxy S21 FE gave fans quite a scare a few months ago. Leaks claimed that Samsung had postponed or canceled the handset. The Korean giant provided little clarification initially. Soon after those rumors hit the web, it became clear the S21 FE would not be a part of the mid-August Unpacked event. We know now that the Fold and Flip press conference focused on the new Samsung foldables.

Then again, the Galaxy S21 FE, with its more affordable price tag, might have hurt early Fold 3 and Flip 3 sales. But Samsung hasn’t canceled the more affordable S21 variant.

The Galaxy S21 FE release date is Friday, October 29th, per Front Page Tech. The Galaxy S21 FE would go on preorder a few days earlier, on October 20th.

Recent reports said that Samsung would unveil the Galaxy S21 on September 8th, although Prosser says his sources do not have an announcement date. Samsung has not issued press invites for a new virtual Unpacked event.

Pixel 6 series might launch at the same time

What’s interesting about this Galaxy S21 release date rumor is that the same Prosser gave us preorder and launch dates for the Pixel 6 series earlier this week. He said that the Pixel 6 phones will hit stores on October 28th. Pixel preorders would start on October 19th.

If his launch dates are accurate, the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S21 FE will go head-to-head in late October. The Pixel 6 Pro might be more expensive than the Galaxy S21 FE. But the cheaper Pixel 6 should give the S21 FE a run for the money.