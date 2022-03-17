Samsung’s Galaxy A53 is once again the mid-range Android phone to beat

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 leaked not too long ago, and we told you at the time the 2022 mid-ranger would dominate the Galaxy S22. That was before all of the Galaxy S22 controversies. The prediction was based on the A53’s predecessors’ sales performance. Those phones outsold their Galaxy S contemporaries in previous years.

Fast-forward to Wednesday, and Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy A53. The phone offers truly incredible value for anyone looking for decent performance for the right price. And the price, by the way, just got better. Add to that the same four years of Android guarantees and 5G support of the Galaxy S22, and you get a Samsung phone that can easily outsell a flagship.

Like the iPhone SE 3, the Galaxy A53 is similar to the previous generation. Galaxy A52 users will find the hole-punch design similar. The same goes for the rear-facing plastic back. They’ll expect 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the cheapest model.

That’s precisely what Samsung delivers with the Galaxy A53. We’ve got a 6.5-inch OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD resolution, and a built-in fingerprint sensor. The camera system on the back is also in line with expectations: 64-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and two 5-megapixel depth and macro lenses. A 32-megapixel shooter pierces the screen.

The Galaxy A53 price

What changed on the Galaxy A53 is the processor. Instead of a Snapdragon System-on-Chip (SoC), you’ll get the Exynos 1280 5nm chip. Or the kind of SoC that Samsung can throttle and nobody will care. Put differently; the Galaxy A53 won’t touch the iPhone SE 3 when it comes to performance.

Also new is the 5,000 mAh battery, which Samsung says will last for two days on a single charge. That’s 25W charging, by the way. Add IP67 water and dust resistance, and the Galaxy A53 should be on any list of mid-range devices.

That’s especially considering that Samsung cut the Galaxy A53 price by $50. The phone is available for preorder starting at $449.99 before any trade-in or other deals. Moreover, you get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live, which retail for $169.99 otherwise. The Galaxy A53 will ship to buyers on April 1st.

The four years of Android updates should clinch this deal, as it ensures you’ll be on the latest version of Android for the entire period you might want to use the phone. You also get five years of security upgrades.

The other Samsung mid-rangers

While US buyers are only getting the Galaxy A53, Samsung launched two additional A-series models on Wednesday. The Galaxy A33 is the cheaper version of the Galaxy A53. Also a 5G phone, the Galaxy A53 has a slightly smaller display at 6.4-inch. And it only offers support for 90Hz refresh rates.

Also notable is the display design. This isn’t a hole-punch display. Instead, it has a camera notch at the top and a larger bottom bezel. The primary rear camera also gets a downgrade to a 48-megapixel sensor.

Otherwise, the Galaxy A33 is identical to the Galaxy A53. But the phone will retail in Europe for €369. The Galaxy A53’s price in Europe is €449, implying the Galaxy A33 would cost $369 in the US. But, again, Samsung isn’t launching the more affordable A-series phone in the States.

Finally, there’s the higher-end Galaxy A72, which isn’t getting a US launch either. The phone packs a larger 6.7-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 778G SoC, and a 108-megapixel primary camera. The phone will go on sale in select markets on April 22nd, for an undisclosed price. The Galaxy A33 5G will also hit various markets on April 22nd.