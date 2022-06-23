Samsung might give the Galaxy Z Fold 4 a major storage upgrade

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s next flagship phone, and the foldable will introduce several significant improvements over its predecessor. And, if new leaks are accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will start at double the storage compared to its predecessor, or 512GB of built-in memory. The flash upgrade is welcome on a flagship device that will most certainly lack support for microSD storage expansion. That also means the most expensive Fold 4 model will go up to 1TB in storage space.

But it’s not all good news, as storage upgrades don’t come cheap.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 storage leaks

If you thought the Galaxy Z Fold 4 series will not deliver a major product update, the wave of Fold 4 leaks should have made you change your mind by now. According to reports from trusted sources, the new foldable will be lighter and thinner than its predecessor.

Not only that, but the handset will get an update to the aspect ratio, which will make it easier to use when folded. Moreover, the hinge crease might be milder than before.

More importantly, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will deliver a big camera update that should address criticisms regarding the Fold 3’s camera. Also important are the Fold 4 specs, with a recent report indicating that the new Samsung handset will feature the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. That’s good news to anyone familiar with the Galaxy S22 performance debacle.

But that recently leaked specs sheet indicated the Fold 4 will come in two storage configurations: 256GB and 512GB. That’s in line with the previous model and a logical move for Samsung. That 256GB entry-level tier is double what you get on most smartphones. And that tier would let Samsung keep in place last year’s price, but that’s just speculation.

A new finding from Korea indicates that Samsung will make 512GB and 1TB versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4. That’s according to a website that seems to be run by the Korea Association for ICT Promotion.

According to Redditors, that’s a website that manages information about lost cellphones in Korea. But the database also includes a hidden search service for smartphone model numbers, including unreleased devices.

A 1TB version of the Galaxy Z Fold4 exists (at least in Korea) pic.twitter.com/tNbjcq7wy4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 22, 2022

What about the price?

The listings on the website only show two storage tiers for the Galaxy Z Fold 4: 512GB and 1TB. While some of the Fold 4 models in the list do not have storage designators, there is no entry for a 256GB model.

We’re just speculating for the time being, but if the information in this database is accurate, then Samsung might double the storage on its next-gen foldable flagship.

On the other hand, the 256GB storage tier is critical. That’s the kind of storage space you should expect from the cheapest Fold 4 model. Put differently, a bump to 512GB might also help Samsung justify a price increase for the new Fold 4.

One of the best things about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is that the entry price dropped. The phone starts at $1,799, and that’s before all the crazy deals come in. Samsung did its best to lower the cost, offering buyers plenty of sales and the ability to trade in multiple gadgets.

Nobody could blame Samsung for keeping that entry price in place or raising it, given the larger economic context. But it’ll be interesting to see if Samsung is ready to sell a 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 for $1,799. This would essentially give buyers a free storage upgrade.

Again, we’re assuming there’s no 256GB version of the Fold 4. But there’s no proof that Samsung dropped the 256GB tier for the Fold line.

Samsung will unveil the Fold 4 on August 10th, according to a leaker. We should learn more details about the new foldable’s storage options well before then.