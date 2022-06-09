Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 release date just leaked

After the Galaxy S22 series’ semi-disastrous launch, Samsung probably can’t wait to unveil its next flagship phones. These will be foldable devices, however. They’re the successors of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. The Fold 4 and Flip 4 have appeared in several leaks already, and we know what to expect from the handsets’ designs and specs sheets. And a leaker just revealed the purported launch, preorder, and release dates for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

The Fold 4 and Flip 4 will look like their predecessors, but fans of foldable handsets can expect several significant design changes.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 design is the more exciting of the two devices. The phone will be shorter and wider than the Fold 3. It’ll still have a massive internal foldable display. But it should be more comfortable to use the handset when folded because the external display will have a better aspect ratio.

The Fold 4 is also going to be lighter and thinner than its predecessor. Samsung will supposedly use a new hinge mechanism to reduce the phone’s weight.

100% accurate

Galaxy Z Fold4

7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cam:

50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)

Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)

Outer Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI 4.1.1

4400mAh battery, 25W — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

The same leaker who provided most of the aforementioned Galaxy Z Fold 4 details also listed the handset’s main specs. The main takeaway is that the Fold 4 will feature a brand new chip, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that Qualcomm just unveiled.

This implies that all the Fold 4 models will pack the same System-on-Chip (SoC), which is good news for fans. Poor Exynos 2200 performance hurt the Galaxy S22 this year, and many people think Samsung should drop its latest SoC as soon as possible.

Ice Universe has provided plenty of tidbits about the Fold 4 and Flip 4 in the past. But he never revealed the launch and release date details for the two Galaxy Z phones.

Thankfully, we now have that information from a different prominent leaker, YouTuber Jon Prosser.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to discuss several unreleased Samsung products, including the new foldables. Prosser revealed launch, preorder, and release dates in a series of tweets. He mentioned the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4, a Lavander version of the Galaxy S22, as well as upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro wearables.

If Prosser’s sources are correct, Samsung will hold its Galaxy Z Fold 4 launch event on August 10th. That’s when the company should unveil the Flip 4 and its new 2022 wearable generation. Preorders for all these products should start on the same day.

Then, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the rest of these new devices will apparently get the same release date: August 26th.

(2/2)



Watch 5 (40mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold



Watch 5 (44mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Sapphire (blueish color)



Watch 5 Pro (46mm)

Phantom Black, Silver



Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

The leaker said that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in Phantom Black, Green, and Beige. The Flip 4 will be available in colorway options at launch, including Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, and Blue.

The Galaxy Watch 5 will come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, which sound familiar. Both models are said to be available in Phantom Black or Silver. The smaller model will get a Pink option, while the 44mm will get a Sapphire (blueish) colorway. The Watch 5 Pro will also reportedly come in Phantom Black and Silver, but it’ll be slightly larger at 46mm.

Prosser did not provide pricing information for any of these devices, but at least we have an apparent release date. However, considering that Samsung went out of its way to make last year’s foldables more affordable, we’d expect a similar strategy for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4.

The prices should leak as we get closer to the launch event.