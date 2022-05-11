Galaxy Z Fold 4 design leak reveals something we never expected

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is three months from release, which explains why the number of leaks is increasing. And why we already have renders showing the purported Galaxy Z Fold 4 design. The new phone might resemble the previous version, but it won’t be identical to the Fold 3. That’s what several design leaks have told us so far, and the renders put that in perspective.

Even more interesting is a different design leak that indicates the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be a lot lighter than its predecessor. Not only that, but it will be lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which has a traditional form factor.

One problem with foldable phones is that they’re thicker and heavier than traditional models. These are understandable drawbacks. A device like the Galaxy Fold becomes a small tablet when unfolded. That explains both the extra weight and the increased thickness when the handset is folded.

Reports so far have claimed that Samsung will employ a new hinge design that helps reduce the phone’s weight. Separately, Galaxy Z Fold 4 design leaks said the new foldable will have different proportions. It’ll be shorter and wider, so that the external display is easier to use.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 weight

Well-known insider Ice Universe has provided most of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 design details so far, and he’s back with new tidbits.

He said on Twitter that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max when it’s in a case. That’s Apple’s best and largest iPhone so far, a device weighing 240 grams without a protective case.

Fold4, Lighter than the iPhone 13 Pro Max + Case pic.twitter.com/pKsMX2yHGq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 11, 2022

In a separate tweet, the same leaker said the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will weigh less than 260 grams, without offering an exact figure. The weight detail implies that Samsung has altered the Fold 3 design to make the Fold 4 lighter.

Last year’s Fold model weighs 271 grams, which is pretty heavy for a smartphone. But, again, the nature of foldable designs forces such compromises right now.

New design renders

Ice isn’t the only leaker out there detailing Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 design. OnLeaks and Smartprix partnered to release the first Galaxy Z Fold 4 renders (above and below).

Again, the Fold 4 will apparently resemble its predecessor. It’ll feature a large 7.6-inch foldable display and a 6.2-inch cover screen on the exterior. The inner display will have an under-panel camera, while the external screen will have a hole-punch camera.

The renders seem to confirm previous claims that Samsung changed the handset’s dimensions. We’re looking at 155 x 130 x 7.1 mm when unfolded. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s unfolded size is 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm. Therefore, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be shorter and wider if these design details are accurate.

Finally, the renders suggest that the rear camera system will get a design change on the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We’re looking at three camera protrusions on the back rather than a single module. The new camera design resembles the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That said, these are just rumors. No matter how accurate Samsung leaks tend to be, we’ll have to wait until August for Samsung to confirm everything.