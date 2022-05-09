Galaxy Z Fold 4’s big display design change leaked again

With summer on the way, we’re getting closer to the launch of Samsung’s next wave of foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 should be unveiled in August, during a launch window that once belonged to the Galaxy Note. The Galaxy S22 Ultra delivered the final nail in the Note’s coffin, and Samsung has since confirmed that the Note series is dead. As a result, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are the only new Samsung flagships that we’ll see this summer. And now we have another series of leaks that details the significant display design changes coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

A Samsung insider with an accurate track record revealing Galaxy secrets said a few weeks ago that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 wouldn’t just recycle last year’s display design.

The Fold 3 is Samsung’s best Fold version to date when it comes to durability. But it’s not a perfect foldable phone. The Fold 3 is thicker and heavier than traditional handsets. More annoying is the external display, which continues to feature an aspect ratio that’s not friendly to one-handed use. The cover screen is too tall and not wide enough.

That’s where the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is improving, according to Ice Universe. The leaker said a few weeks ago that the handset’s cover screen will be wider than before. Also, the display will not be as tall as that of the Fold 3. These changes should make the new handset easier to use.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 display design leak

The same leaker has returned with more details about the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s display design. This time, he shared screen ratios for the phone’s displays which support previous rumors. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable display will have a 6:5 aspect ratio compared to 5:4 for the Fold 3. The cover screen will have a 23:9 ratio, compared to 24.5:9 for the Fold 3.

The leaker provided visuals that make it easier to understand these design changes:

As you can see in the renders above, the overall screen real estate will not change for the foldable screen. The display will be slightly wider and just a touch shorter than before. Therefore, the diagonal size should be similar.

More interesting are the renders showcasing the purported Galaxy Z Fold 4 cover display design, seen below:

Rough comparison of Fold3 and Fold4 external screens. pic.twitter.com/3k9Vp7FWCE — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 9, 2022

Like the foldable screen, the external display is slightly wider and shorter. We’re only looking at a few extra millimeters that make the phone a bit wider. Is that enough to improve the experience with the folded screen? We’ll have to wait for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to hit stores to see that.

In a separate tweet, the leaker also listed the battery capacities for the two 2022 Samsung foldables. We’re looking at a 4,400 mAh battery pack for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and a 3,700 mAh battery for the Flip 4. If the figures are accurate, only the Flip is getting a battery size upgrade, while the Fold 4 will only match its predecessor’s battery size.