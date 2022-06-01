Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs just leaked in full

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 are probably coming this August when Samsung should hold its second annual key Unpacked press event. Even without the plethora of Fold 4 and Flip 4 leaks, we’d know that new foldables are coming this summer. There’s no other smartphone option for Samsung to unveil in the second half of the year, now that the Note brand is folded into the Galaxy S series. But thanks to all the leaks, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the new foldables. And a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 leak gives us the phone’s complete set of specs.

Why the Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors are exciting so far

Contrary to what we thought would happen this year, Samsung will make several significant changes to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The foldable flagship has no real competition in most markets. Several Chinese vendors have developed Fold 3 alternatives that might be even better than Samsung’s handset. They have a better design and are more affordable than the Fold line.

Not only that, but Apple is years away from making a foldable iPhone. If that’s even in the cards.

Moreover, Google is yet to unveil its own foldable. The company delayed the Pixel foldable last year, and we didn’t expect the Pixel Notepad any sooner than fall 2022. More recent reports say Google postponed the launch again, and the Pixel foldable isn’t coming this year.

With all that in mind, speculations that the Fold 4 will practically be identical to its predecessor save for certain specs upgrades made sense. But a well-known Samsung insider posted several Fold 4 details in the past few months that altered those expectations.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will receive a few significant design updates. The phone is thinner and lighter than the Fold 3. More importantly, the Fold 4 will have a wider and shorter external display. That’s one of the biggest issues with the current design. The phone’s hinge is also getting a redesign.

Finally, the rear camera will get better specs, which is another Fold 3 aspect that Samsung needed to fix.

Fold 4 specs leaked

The same leaker posted on Twitter the full set of specs for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, claiming they’re 100% accurate.

100% accurate

Galaxy Z Fold4

7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

12GB RAM

256/512GB storage

Rear Cam:

50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (3x)

Inner Cam: 4MP 2.0μm (UDC)

Outer Cam: 10MP

Android 12, OneUI 4.1.1

4400mAh battery, 25W — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 30, 2022

The handset will reportedly feature a 7.6-inch 120Hz QXGA+ AMOLED foldable screen and a 6.2-inch 120Hz HD+ AMOLED cover panel. Powering the foldable is Qualcomm’s brand new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB of storage.

The rear camera module will feature 50-megapixel (primary), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), and 10-megapixel (3x optical zoom) sensors. The inner selfie camera will continue to feature a 4-megapixel sensor placed under the screen. The outer selfie will have a 10-megapixel sensor.

The final Fold 4 specs detail concerns power. The phone will feature a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W charging.

Assuming the information is indeed 100% accurate, there’s no groundbreaking surprise in this list of specs. The Fold 4 will be on par with other Android flagships coming out in the second half of 2022.

Samsung fans might not appreciate the lack of meaningful updates on the battery side. Or the 4-megapixel under-screen camera. But overall, we’re still looking at solid hardware for 2022.

The only question that remains is what will Samsung charge for this package. You can score the same set of specs from traditional phones for half of what a Galaxy Fold usually costs.