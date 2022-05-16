Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera leak teases another big upgrade

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 fixed several problems that affected the previous two generations. The 2021 handset is more durable than its predecessors, including the foldable screen. And it’s more affordable than Samsung’s previous Fold versions. But the Fold 3 still had some issues that customers complained about. One example is the camera, which Samsung might fix with the next-gen Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone.

After revealing Galaxy Z Fold 4 design details that tease some big improvements, a leaker is back with camera specs for the upcoming foldable.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is thicker and heavier than other phones. And it has an unusual aspect ratio when the phone is folded, compared to traditional devices. The new Fold 4 design aims to fix that. The phone will be significantly lighter than the Fold 3, according to reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe. Moreover, the phone will be slightly shorter and slightly wider.

As a result, the handset will be easier to use when folded. But the phone will still be thicker than traditional devices. That’s a compromise we expect from all foldables that use this type of design.

The same leaker also has knowledge of the Fold 4’s camera system. Ice suggested on Twitter that Samsung is looking to improve the camera experience, although some compromises are also expected.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera specs

Some Galaxy Z Fold 3 buyers complained that the camera experience isn’t on par with the Galaxy S21 series, despite the flagship phones having launched in the same year

Galaxy Z Fold4 camera：

50MP Main camera+12MP Ultrawide angle+12MP 3x zoom — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

The leaker posted the camera specs for the new foldable phone on Twitter. If the information above is accurate, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a 50-megapixel wide camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera capable of 3x zoom.

Increasing the pixel count alone does not guarantee a better camera experience. Nonetheless, Samsung used three 12-megapixel sensors on the Fold 3. The Z Fold 4 is in for a significant upgrade for the primary camera.

Ice also indicated that the zoom sensor might outperform the one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung's strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

But the leaker also warned that the Fold 4 camera upgrade might not satisfy all needs. He said the phone won’t offer “dramatic” camera hardware changes becasuse Samsung wants the handset to weigh less than 260 grams.

As a result, Samsung has to make some compromises when it comes to the overall Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera experience.

You want everything, you want a big camera, a 10x lens, a 5000mAh battery, and an S Pen. You can do it, but it weighs 350g and has a thickness of 18mm. Folding phones are meaningless. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

That means you won’t get the same zoom as a traditional phone. And the phone’s overall thickness might impact the camera module’s “bump.”

Galaxy phones don’t stay secret, but none of this will be confirmed until Samsung announces it. The Korean giant is expected to hold its Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unpacked press conference in August. This gives us about three months to learn more details about Samsung’s new foldables for 2022.