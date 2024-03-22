These are the noise cancelling earbuds Samsung fans should use instead of AirPods

As an iPhone and Mac user, I have a pair of AirPods Pro 2 that I like a lot. I really like how seamlessly they switch between my Apple devices (most of the time). They also have decent sound quality, though there are much better options out there than AirPods when it comes to sound quality. As much as I like my AirPods Pro, I’m not one of those freaks who thinks that everyone should be an Apple user. Windows computers and Android smartphones are much better options for a lot of people out there. That’s especially true of Samsung, which makes some of the best smartphones in the world right now

If you’re a Samsung fan, there is no reason whatsoever to buy a pair of AirPods Pro 2 — not when Samsung makes its own noise cancelling earbuds that are just as good in most ways. I personally think they’re even better than AirPods Pro in two key ways. First, I like the simple pill design better. And second, they’re way cheaper than AirPods Pro, especially today while they’re on sale with a deep discount.

As I noted in my guide on the best AirPods deals, Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $179.99 right now. That’s the best price so far for Apple’s updated model with a new USB-C charging case.

It’s a great deal, but what about Samsung fans who have no interest in Apple headphones?

I have tested Samsung’s ANC earbuds myself, and I was pretty impressed. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are very comfortable in the ear, which is something that I definitely value because I have pretty small ears. Some earphones are too painful for me to wear after a long time.

These Samsung buds also sound great. They don’t measure up to market leaders like Sony XM5 earbuds (currently on sale with a discount), of course, but they’re pretty close to matching Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 in both audio quality and noise cancellation.

Just like AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer great sound quality and impressive battery life. They also have active noise cancelling tech that blocks out noise in the surrounding area.

Also, Samsung’s AirPods Pro rival comes with a compact case that supports wireless charging. Any standard Qi wireless charging pad will do the trick, like this popular one that only costs around $13.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and AirPods Pro are indeed very similar. But there’s one glaring difference between them, apart from the stems on Apple’s earphones. Samsung’s true wireless earbuds cost much less money.

With a retail price of $150, Galaxy Buds 2 already retail for $99 less than AirPods Pro. Right now, however, you can get them for much less than that. Every available colorway has a $50 discount today. That means you’ll pay just $99.99 no matter which color you want.

Of note, this Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deal is within $5 of the lowest price ever.