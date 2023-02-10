Rumor: Apple could limit iPhone 15’s USB-C port to approved accessories

A rumor shared on Weibo (via MacRumors) suggests that iPhone 15 series’ new USB-C port will feature a Lightning-like authenticator chip. The information comes from a user who claims to be an integrated circuit expert with 25 years of experience.

While Apple already offers a USB-C port for the iPad 10, M2 iPad Pro, and M1 iPad Air, the company doesn’t limit the connector to approved accessories by the company. For the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, the Cupertino firm could limit peripherals for MFI-certified products.

Apple first introduced an Integrated Circuit interface in 2012 with the iPhone 5 Lightning port. With this chip, the company can control and manage the information shared between the iPhone and its peripherals. For example, if you buy a cable that it’s not supported by Apple, your iPhone will likely warn that “This accessory is not supported.”

This IC chip leads Apple users to buy original or MFI accessories, which boosts Apple’s revenues, but also protects customers from counterfeit or dangerous accessories.

If the rumor turns out to be accurate, Apple could limit fast charging or high-speed data transfer to the company’s MFI-certified cables. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, for example, already said the regular iPhone 15 models would continue to use USB 2.0 speeds while the Pro models will get better specs.

Here’s what we know about the iPhone 15 so far

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple will bring the Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models. That said, it doesn’t mean all versions will have the Always-On display technology or ProMotion. Young believes these two features will keep exclusive to the Pro series.

TrendForce says Apple will continue its strategy with two different chips for the new iPhones. According to the publication, the Pro will feature the new A17 chip, while the regular versions will stick with the A16. All new models will get 8GB of RAM. Information about storage options is still unclear, although it doesn’t seem Apple will offer more than it already does.