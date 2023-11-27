Report: iPhone 15 panel shipments still outpacing 14 series in October

After two months since Apple started selling the iPhone 15, it seems Cupertino still has momentum, as DSCC Monthly Flagship Smartphone Trackers shows that panel shipments for the latest iPhone models were 16% higher than the iPhone 14 series and 21% higher than the iPhone 13 during the same period when they were released.

“With the current mix of panel shipments for the iPhone 15 series, the Pro models account for a higher share versus the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro models during the June – October time period. On a cumulative basis, from June through October, the iPhone 15 Pro models had a 64% share versus a 54% share for the iPhone 14 series and for the iPhone 13 series,” says David Naranjo, DSCC Senior Research Director.

Image source: DSCC

The study shows that in October, the iPhone 15 Pro models had a 71% share, up from 65% in September, which makes the blended average sales price 5% higher than the iPhone 14 in June-October 2022.

DSCC also says that Samsung Display was the main panel manufacturer for the iPhone 15 models, accounting for 81% during June-October. It’s followed by LG Display, which started shipping panels for the 15 Pro Max in September with an 18% share. BOE started to ship panels in October for the iPhone 15 and had a 1% share. BOE also supplies panels for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

While the iPhone 14 Pro models brought a redesign with Dynamic Island, Apple made more significant changes with the iPhone 15 series. The regular models got a better chip, improved cameras, a new design, and USB-C compatibility. In contrast, the Pro models received a new finish by ditching stainless steel for titanium, the A17 Pro chip, a faster USB-C port, and an exclusive tetra prism lens for the Pro Max model.