Future-proof your tech: Why the iPhone 15 will outshine the next model

If you were planning to hold on until next year, a top insider just gave you the best hint at why you should buy an iPhone 15 and not wait until the 2024 release. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says the iPhone 16 hardware won’t have “any major advances.”

Gurman discussed how Apple plans to step up the game with iOS 18 with generative AI features since the next iPhone won’t have many enticing features. He writes:

“The next generation of Apple’s software — iOS 18 and other operating systems due next year — is even more critical than usual. The company is racing to catch up with Google and OpenAI in generative AI, and iOS 18 is poised to bring such technology to the iPhone. The iOS update also needs to be extra-impressive because the iPhone 16’s hardware won’t have any major advances next year.”

Interestingly, the iPhone 16 series was expected to bring an “iPhone Ultra” iteration, which might not help. Rumors talk about improved processors, cameras, and connectivity, with better Wi-Fi and 5G advancements – but this might not be enough to make users upgrade.

That said, this is the best moment to buy an iPhone 15 – whether it’s a regular or Pro model.

For the iPhone 15, Apple has upgraded its design, gave it a massive camera upgrade, and the battery is better than ever. In addition, with the second-generation ultrawide band chip, this iPhone is ready for upcoming Apple products, such as AirTag 2, and it also can help you find your friend in a crowd.

With that in mind, even though the next regular iPhones might bring a few changes, they will be closer to what the iPhone 14 was to the iPhone 13 than the iPhone 15 was to the iPhone 14.

For the Pro models, Apple just ditched stainless steel for titanium, making the new phones lighter. The cameras are also better thanks to Smart HDR 5, and the new USB-C port unlocks new capabilities for iPhone users. With the Pro Max version, you even unlock 5x optical zoom.

That said, updating your iPhone sooner rather than later means you’ll be able to enjoy a high-end model for longer, especially if you’re one of those people who don’t upgrade yearly.

This is the sign you’re waiting to update your old iPhone with a brand-new iPhone 15 – which is definitely the model you should get.