Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1 now available

Alongside iOS 16.6 beta 5, Apple has also released a Rapid Security Response update for iOS 16.5.1 and macOS 13.4.1. That said, users running the stable version of iOS and macOS should install these new versions as soon as possible. On a support page, Apple explained what the issue was:

“Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” With that in mind, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users should check for an update to address this exploit.

These Rapid Security updates started rolling out with iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. While the update won’t change the iOS/macOS version, it will add an extra layer of protection.

Apple says that, by default, your device allows Rapid Security Responses to be applied automatically and, if necessary, will prompt you to restart your device. To check your device settings, follow the steps below:

iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic updates, then make sure that “Security Responses & System Files” is turned on.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic updates, then make sure that “Security Responses & System Files” is turned on. Mac: Choose Apple menu > System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software Update on the right. Click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that “Install Security Responses and system files” is turned on.

Different from regular software updates, this one adds a letter at the end of the software version number, so users should install iOS 16.5.1 (a) and macOS 13.4.1. (a).

If you choose to ignore this Rapid Security Response, Apple will add new security features with a following iOS update, such as the upcoming iOS 16.6 version, which is set to debut in a few weeks from now.

In addition, the company has likely addressed this exploited vulnerability with the latest iOS 16.6 beta 5 – and if it’s not fixed with iOS 17 beta, Apple might re-issue beta 3 ahead of the public beta, expected for this month.