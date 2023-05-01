iOS 16.4.1 gets Rapid Security Response update that you should install immediately

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple has just released a Rapid Security Responses update for iOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1. These mid-cycle versions don’t offer new features but deliver “important security improvements between software updates.”

The Cupertino firm first tested these updates with iOS 16 beta and then with macOS beta, but it’s the first time these versions are out for real. According to Apple, they can bring improvements to the Safari web browser, the WebKit framework stack, or other critical system libraries. “They may also be used to mitigate some security issues more quickly, such as issues that might have been exploited or reported to exist in the wild.”

These Rapid Security updates started rolling out with iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1. While the update won’t change the iOS/macOS version, it will add an extra layer of protection.

Apple says that, by default, your device allows Rapid Security Responses to be applied automatically and, if necessary, will prompt you to restart your device. To check your device settings, follow the steps below:

iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > General > Software Update > Automatic updates, then make sure that “Security Responses & System Files” is turned on.

Mac: Choose Apple menu > System Settings. Click General in the sidebar, then click Software update on the right. Click the Show Details button next to Automatic Updates, then make sure that “Install Security Responses and system files” is turned on.

Different from regular software updates, this one adds a letter at the end of the software version number, so users should install iOS 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.31. (a).

If you choose to ignore this Rapid Security Response, Apple will add new security features with a following iOS update, such as the upcoming iOS 16.5 version, which is set to debut in a few weeks from now.

BGR will let you know if Apple informs what’s new with this update.