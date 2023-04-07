iOS 16.4.1 now available with emoji and Siri bug fixes

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Two weeks after iOS 16.4 was released, Apple is now making available iOS 16.4.1. While this operating system was expected to fix issues with the Weather app, Apple only addresses two main issues:

Pushing hands emoji does not show skin tone variations

Siri does not respond in some cases

Apple also says this iOS 16.4.1 update provides important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone.

With iOS 16.4, Apple brought some major upgrades to iPhone users, such as:

20+ new emojis: There are 21 new figures available. And, for the first time, no people figures are being added. The highlights include a donkey, jellyfish, hair pick, high-five hands, and new heart colors.

Web push notifications: Home Screen web apps can finally send web push notifications, including badges. In addition, third-party browsers can show a user interface for users to add a website to their home screen.

5G Standalone: Another iOS 16.4 feature is the new 5G Standalone function. This will help your iPhone deliver faster speeds of up to 3GBps. T-Mobile, Brazilian carriers Vivo and Tim, and Japan’s Softbank are some companies supporting it.

Voice Isolation for calls: This important feature was available until the iPhone 12 and was removed by Apple when it launched the iPhone 13. Different from the Apple Books animation, this one wasn’t related to a software update but to the hardware itself. Now, the Cupertino firm is applying the same technology of FaceTime calls to let you isolate your voice on a cellular call so outside noise won’t disturb you.

Besides iOS 16.4.1, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 16.4.1 and macOS 13.3.1.