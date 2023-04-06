Apple’s Weather app suffers third outage in a week

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

According to the System Status page on Apple’s support site, the Weather app is suffering yet another outage. If that sounds familiar, it’s likely because this is the third time Apple’s Weather service has been interrupted this week. We still don’t know what’s causing these issues, but if your Weather app isn’t working, just know that you’re not alone.

Apple’s Weather app is down again

All of Apple’s other services appear to be operating normally today, but the yellow diamond on the System Status page shows an issue impacting the Weather app. Apple didn’t offer details, but did share the following update: “This service may be slow or unavailable.”

The issue appears to have started at 8:27 a.m. PT on Thursday and is ongoing at the time of writing. On a personal note, my Weather app seems to be working as intended. According to Apple, only “some users are affected” by this outage, but it’s unclear how many.

The previous outages, which Apple now classifies as “resolved issues,” were as follows:

04/03/2023, 8:00 PM – 04/04/2023, 10:31 AM

04/04/2023, 12:54 PM – 04/05/2023, 12:44 AM

Presumably, these outages are connected, but until Apple releases an official statement, your guess is as good as ours. In the meantime, your best bet is to use another iOS weather app, such as AccuWeather, Carrot Weather, WeatherBug, or Weather Underground.