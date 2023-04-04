Apple Weather app is down for iPhone users again

A few days after being down, the Apple Weather app is again unavailable for many users since 1 a.m. ET. No data is displayed when you open the app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Interestingly enough, some users say the Weather app on Apple Watch is working just fine – although BGR staff had problems with all devices.

On Apple’s System Status page, the company highlights that Weather services are currently facing an issue and “some users are affected.” Apple notes that “next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage.”

While it’s still unclear why the Apple Weather app is facing recurring issues, users can still rely on third-party apps, such as CARROT Weather. The app combines weather forecasting with humor and recently added ChatGPT integration.

Users can ask its Artificial Intelligence to “play a text adventure game, write a procedural crime drama, or tell you what I really think of my Maker. You can even fine-tune my personality to change how I’ll respond.”

In addition, CARROT has expanded the high-quality radar for every European country, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. This includes access to the Inspector feature, which requires the Premium Ultra tier, and support for changing the color palette.

With the Apple Weather app becoming unreliable for the past week, it also grows users’ antipathy for the stock app, as the Cupertino firm recently shut down Dark Sky after only implementing a handful of its features to its own app.

BGR will let you know once the Apple Weather app is once again available to all users. As of now, it’s currently down.