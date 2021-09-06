Purported iPhone 13 Pro Max case appears in leaked video

In the early days of iPhone 13 rumors, we weren’t entirely sure what Apple would call its 2021 phone series. Everyone referred to the new device as the iPhone 13, but there was speculation that Apple would bring back the “S” naming scheme. The iPhone 12s would follow the iPhone 12 instead of the iPhone 13. Then, in 2022, Apple would move straight to iPhone 14 to skip the number 13 entirely. But as we got closer to September, we started seeing more evidence indicating that iPhone 13 is the new product’s real name. The latest proof comes from a leaked video that shows what appears to be an actual iPhone 13 Pro Max accessory.

The iPhone 13 will have almost the same design as the iPhone 12. It has the same flat sides and flat screen. Even the dimensions are nearly identical, albeit the iPhone 13 models are slightly thicker. But multiple leaks claim that Apple plans a major design change this year.

From iPhone 13 mini to iPhone 13 Pro Max, all four new iPhones will feature smaller notches. This is the first time since the iPhone X that Apple will have made changes to the bezel at the top of the device. A smaller notch is the kind of notable upgrade that warrants a new product name. Some speculated that the name “iPhone 12s” wouldn’t do the new design justice.

iPhone 13 Pro Max name leak

A few days ago, a leaker posted an iPhone 13 packaging photo that seemed to confirm the iPhone 13 name. This seemed to further cement the idea that Apple would soon unveil the iPhone 13 series as opposed to the iPhone 12s.

A few days after that, a different person from Asia posted a short iPhone 13 video online. The clip shows purported official Apple silicone cases for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. According to MacRumors, the original leaker quickly removed the video from their social media account. But once online, the clip spread. Others reuploaded it, as seen below:

We’re looking at a batch of “iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case” products in the video. They appear to be regular silicone iPhone cases that you’d expect from Apple. In addition to the iPhone 13 Pro Max name, they also carry Apple’s distinct MagSafe branding. As with all leaks, no matter how credible they might seem, there’s no way to confirm these cases are genuine iPhone 13 accessories.

That said, we’ll point out another interesting detail in this video. The cases seem to have a much larger rear camera cutout than they would have last year. That’s something most iPhone 13 leakers agree on. The iPhone 13 models will have larger, thicker camera modules.

One explanation for the size increase concerns the primary camera, which is getting sensor-shift stabilization. Last year, the feature was exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, but every iPhone 13 model is reportedly getting sensor-shift tech. The increasing number of leaks also provided more evidence to support the idea that Apple shouldn’t revert to the “S” name this year.