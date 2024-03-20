PS5 Pro specs leak online, and now Sony is investigating

The Nintendo Switch 2 might be the most anticipated new game console, but it isn’t the only console in the works. We’ve seen many reports claiming the PlayStation 5 Pro would hit stores in late 2024, and we even saw the PS5 Pro specs leak along the way, teasing the PlayStation 5 performance improvements Sony is about to deliver.

Now, there is a more comprehensive PS5 Pro specs leaks making the rounds. What’s different this time is that Sony has reportedly begun investigating the source of the leaks. This seems to indicate that the leak is genuine.

As Gizmodo reports, it started last week. YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead shared the purported specs of the unannounced PS5 Pro in a lengthy video. They came from internal documentation that apparently leaked. You can watch the video below:

On Monday, Insider Gaming‘s Tom Henderson covered the PS5 Pro specs leak in much greater detail. In previous coverage, Henderson confirmed that the leak from Moore’s Law Is Dead was real because the documentation the YouTuber mentioned came from a PlayStation developer portal. Sony apparently sent those documents to a “wider band of third-party developers.”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Henderson later noted in a post on X that Sony had launched an internal investigation aiming to find the person who leaked the specs:

As expected, Sony has launched an internal investigation into the leaked documents on Trinity as it leaked during a third-party rollout.



Not sure on the implications yet as I don't think they can catch one individual, but Sony could reduce its third-party developer pool for new… — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 18, 2024

Insider Gaming reported that the documents that leaked last Thursday confirmed the following PS5 Pro GPU specs:

Rendering 45% faster than PS5

2-3x Ray-tracing (x4 in some cases)

33.5 Teraflops

PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution

Support for resolutions up to 8K is planned for future SDK version

Custom machine learning architecture

AI Accelerator, supporting 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation / 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point

Here are the additional PS5 Pro specs details that Insider Gaming published on Monday.

System memory: 576 GB/s (18GT/s) – A 28% increase over the standard console.

CPU: Identical to PS5 but with “a ‘High CPU Frequency Mode’, which takes the CPU to 3.85GHz – A 10% increase over the standard console.”

Audio: “The ACV in the PlayStation 5 Pro runs at a higher clock speed over the standard PlayStation 5, resulting in the ACM library having 35% more performance.”

More GPU details: “30 WGPs running specialised BVH8 traversal shaders vs 18 WGPs running BVH4 tranversal shaders on the standard PlayStation 5.”

SSD: 1TB of storage.

Detachable disk drive to make the PS5 Pro as “competitive” as possible.

The blog doesn’t mention a price for the PS5 Pro, but says the console is expected in the fall of 2024. If you want to know even more about the PS5 Pro, Digital Foundry published a report of its own on Tuesday, commenting on the leak and providing new details.

That said, Sony won’t be confirming any of this anytime soon, even if the leaks are real and even if it’s investigating the incident. If the PS5 Pro really is due out this year, we’ll probably have to wait a few more months for the full reveal.