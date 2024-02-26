How to play PlayStation 5 games on Apple Vision Pro

Playing PlayStation 5 games on the iPad is great, but rocking your favorite titles on Apple Vision Pro is even better. The company’s first spatial computer focuses on entertainment, and although Apple hasn’t planned for this exact experience, this might be the best way to enjoy your PlayStation 5.

Since Apple Vision Pro can create a virtual display of up to 200 inches, imagine having this immersive experience while playing Fortnite, Genshin Impact, GTA, and more. Thankfully, an Apple Vision Pro user shared this hack on Reddit, and the step-by-step instructions are really easy if you have all the gear.

First and foremost, you’ll need a powerful video capture device that allows you to easily record and stream your gameplay. One possibility is Elgato HD60X. In addition, you’ll also need software for screencasting and streaming. You can try OBS, which is free and open-sourced.

How to connect your PS5 to the Apple Vision Pro

Image source: PlayStation / Amazon

With a video capture device, proper software, a PlayStation 5, and Apple Vision Pro, follow the steps below:

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Connect your PlayStation 5 to your Apple Vision Pro in the spatial computer Bluetooth Settings. Set your controller into pairing mode until Vision Pro finds it.

Download MirrorPlay in your Vision Pro’s App Store

With your PlayStation 5 on, go to Settings, System, Remote Play, and link a device

With the pairing key generated, open MirrorPlay on Apple Vision Pro and add a device. After that, enter your PSN account, agree with the terms and conditions, and that’s it.

The only downside of playing PlayStation 5 games on Apple Vision Pro is that you need to set the resolution to 1080p. You need to do that in the Settings of MirrorPlay. Some users also noted lag or noticeable pixels when setting the display at its maximum size. To avoid that, you should use your best Wi-Fi network and adjust the Apple Vision Pro virtual display to your preferred experience.