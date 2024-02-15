Popular Vision Pro YouTube app Juno gets big upgrade with 5 key features

Apple Vision Pro launched without support for YouTube’s official app, as we noted in our Vision Pro review. While Google has added a visionOS version of this app to its roadmap, the best way to watch YouTube videos, despite the web version, is with Juno, an app created by the same developer who made the popular Reddit client Apollo.

While Juno has been one of the most successful Vision Pro apps, its developer knew it still lacked several features that would be coming shortly. Now, Christian Selig has posted on his blog that version 1.1 of Juno is now available for Apple Vision Pro users.

With this update for the YouTube app Juno, users can take advantage of several new features, including these five highlights:

Volume control: Added quicker access to volume controls, so now you can tweak Juno’s volume right from the video player (you can still also change it by reaching up to the top of the device’s dial and then look at the volume icon to adjust).

Image source: Christian Selig/Juno

Drag and drop support: You can drag and drop a YouTube link onto Juno to open it.

Caption and subtitles: Whether you want to add subtitles or auto-generated captions in your favorite language, the YouTube client now offers it.

Redesigned end of video screen: When a video ends, you can quickly close or restart the video with a friendly little screen.

Videos load faster: Selig increased the efficiency of his coding, and videos should load faster for users.

Juno also added some video player UI improvements, such as:

You can now more easily jump between playback speeds

Improved video scrubbing control (volume control also uses it) with a new custom view that expands on a selection called JunoSlider

Corner radius is less dramatic during video playback so as to crop out less of the video

When video playback controls fade out, the system ‘grab bar’ now also fades out, as it could be distracting to your immersion

Several bug fixes and other improvements were made with this app. The developer says even more features are coming in the near future with version 1.2. Juno for YouTube costs $4.99 for Apple Vision Pro devices.