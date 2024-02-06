Apple Vision Pro international release roadmap leaked, and it’s good news

When will Apple release Vision Pro on international markets? According to the latest supply chain report by the Wall Street News (via ITHome), it won’t take long. The publication says China should get this spatial computer as early as April but “no later than May.”

Supply chain information reveals that Apple Vision Pro registration process is nearing completion, which means the device can soon be sold in the country. Interestingly, it’s unclear if Apple is going to rebrand its spatial computer or reach an agreement with Huawei, which owns the “Vision Pro” brand right.

If an agreement is impossible, Apple could use its Reality brand, which Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Cupertino was considering. Before Apple Vision Pro was announced, the journalist said the company could call the spatial computer Reality Pro or Reality One, which would use the xrOS operating system.

The journalist also helps corroborate Apple Vision Pro’s international expansion roadmap, as in 2023, he suggested that Apple would aim for an expansion to Canada, the United Kingdom, and China as Apple’s top priorities.

Image source: Apple Inc.

Since English is the common language in the UK and Canada (although the latter might benefit from a French localization as well), it would be easier to expand Vision Pro to these countries before adding China to the list.

Gurman also reported that France and Germany could also be in the first batch of an Apple Vision Pro international expansion, followed by Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, and Australia. That said, it all depends on the supply chain for Apple to start releasing this spatial computer in more countries.

If these reports are accurate, Apple Vision Pro’s international expansion should mean this spatial computer could be available in ten regions by the end of the year.

Americas:

The United States

Canada

Europe:

The United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia:

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Korea

Oceania:

Australia

BGR will keep following Vision Pro’s latest news as we learn more about them.