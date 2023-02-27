Pokemon Sleep for iPhone and Android set for summer release with new accessory

The long-anticipated Pokemon Sleep, an iOS and Android game, will release this summer. First announced in 2019, Pokemon Sleep was said to track your sleep to unlock new Pokémon experiences. After four years without saying a word, The Pokémon Company finally shared more information about this mobile game.

According to a press release, this app “aims to offer a fund and enriching experience to trainers by having a player’s time spent sleeping – and the time they wake up – affect the gameplay. Although it’s still unclear what users will unlock after having a good night sleep, The Pokémon Company says it hopes Pokémon Sleep will make trainers look forward to wake up in the morning.

Fans will join Professor Neroli, who studies Pokémon sleep styles, and Snorlax, to carry out research into how Pokémon sleep. In addition to that, there’s a new accessory that will work with both Sleep and Pokémon GO games.

The new Pokémon GO Plus + (yes, that’s the name) accessory uses Bluetooth Low Energy technology to link with smartphone apps for use in Pokémon GO and Pokémon Sleep gameplay.

For Pokémon GO, the Pokémon GO Plus + enables players to throw Poke Balls automatically. In addition, they’ll be able to choose different Poké Balls for the first. Pokemon Sleep players can use the device to track their sleep in conjunction with their smartphones. It will also unlock features, such as lullabies and interactions with a special Pikachu that comes with the accessory.

The Pokémon GO Plus + will be available on July 14, 2023, which will likely be the period the Pokémon Sleep game will be made available.

Besides this announcement, Pokémon introduced new features for Pokémon UNITE, Pokémon Caffè Mix, and the Nintendo Switch games Scarlet & Violet. You can watch the keynote below.