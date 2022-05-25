PlayStation Days of Play sale: Today’s best deals for PS5 and PS4

PS4 and PS5 owners, rejoice. PlayStation kicked off its annual Days of Play spring sales event on Wednesday, May 25th, discounting hundreds of games as well as controllers, accessories, and more. If you were waiting for the right time to give your game library a boost, then you are going to want to check out these deals before they expire.

Today’s best deals from PlayStation’s Days of Play

Before we get to the games, one of the best deals of the sale is the 20% discount DualSense Controllers for PS5. Prices of first-party video game controllers are frankly out of control, but marked discounts are frustratingly uncommon. Therefore, if you need an extra controller for multiplayer gaming or simply need to replace the DualSense that came with your PS5, now is the perfect time to buy a new one.

The discount even applies to the new Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple controllers, which dropped from $74.99 to $59.99.

Other hardware on sale as part of Days of Play includes the PULSE 3D Wireless Headset, PS5 HD Camera, and PlayStation VR Marvel’s Iron Man VR bundle. But before you buy that PSVR bundle, keep in mind that the PlayStation VR2 is coming soon.

Great PS5 and PS4 games currently on sale

The best part of the Days of Play sale is the sheer number of discounted PS5 and PS4 games. Here are some of the highlights from the PlayStation Store:

If you want to see all of the discounts, head to this page on the PlayStation Store. There are hundreds of games, DLC packs, and more available for up to 60% off.

According to Sony, the Days of Play sale will run from now until Wednesday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. local time. Be sure to snag any of the titles you’ve been interested in by then. There are also a few limited time promotions on the PlayStation Gear Store:

May 25: Spend over $50 and you’ll receive an insulated beverage sleeve with your order.

June 3: Buy two God of War items and get a third free.

June 6: You can enjoy a “5 under $5” PlayStation Shapes offer for that 24 hour period only.

Promotional items will only be available while supplies last, so act fast.