Sony finally shared the first images of the PlayStation VR2 headset

A year after announcing the PlayStation VR2, Sony has finally revealed the design of its latest headset. As the company explains, while the PSVR2 looks similar to its predecessor, its shape matches that of the brand new Sense controllers. Sony also took inspiration from the look of the PS5 family of hardware. The new headset has the same color scheme as the PS5, as well as rounded edges similar to the DualSense controller.

Sony reveals PlayStation VR2 headset design

According to Sony, the primary goal was to build a VR headset that was both attractive and ergonomic. The company spent years conducting tests to ensure the PlayStation VR2 would be comfortable on a variety of head sizes. Much like the original PSVR, the new model has a single adjustable headband. The new headset also has the same adjustable scope, and the placement of the headphone jack is the same.

While there are many similarities, Sony also added some new features. There is now a lens adjustment dial to help users optimize the lens distance between their eyes. There is also a built-in motor for headset feedback. Despite these additions, Sony says the PlayStation VR2 is slimmer than the original and weighs less as well.

More design details and new features

Yujin Morisawa, Senior Art Director at Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), led the headset design team. Here’s why he thinks the new vent design is the most exciting inclusion:

When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out.

Finally, unlike the first-generation model, the PSVR2 will only require you to plug in a single cord to your PS5. Setting up the original PSVR was far too complicated. As exciting as some of these additions are, this might be the most notable change.

Sony previously gave us an early look at the Sense controller last March. They are a far cry from the Move wands that shipped with the original headset. Sony says that “orb” shape will feel more natural in players’ hands. It will also be more comfortable to hold. Plus, like the DualSense controller, the Sense controller features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

Sony still hasn’t shared a release date for the PlayStation VR 2.