PlayStation VR2 launches in February for more than the price of a PS5

PlayStation has finally revealed the launch date and price of its VR2 headset. There’s good news and bad news.

In a press release, the company announced that the PlayStation VR2 will officially launch on February 22, 2023. That’s the good news since it’s now only three and a half months away! However, there’s bad news for anyone hoping the new headset would be more affordable than the first generation.

The company has also revealed that the PlayStation VR2 will cost a whopping $549. If you haven’t been keeping score, that means that the new VR headset, which is technically an accessory you hook up to your PS5, will actually cost more than the console itself. The digital-only version of the PlayStation 5 still comes in at $399, while the version with the disc drive costs $499. Of course, that only applies to the console in the United States, as Sony recently raised the price of the PS5 internationally.

Keep in mind that, if you want the PS VR2, you’ll still need a PS5, which you can check the stock of here. The company says that it expects at least twenty titles available at launch:

It’s exciting to see how game developers are taking advantage of the PS VR2’s headset features to design the next generation of VR games. We’re expecting more than 20 titles at launch, and we can’t wait for February when PS VR2 launches so players can give it a try. We’ll have more details on our launch game lineup in the future, so stay tuned.

Sony says that the base PlayStation VR2 package will include the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and a pair of stereo headphones. The company will also sell the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle which will include a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. The bundle will cost an extra $50, coming in at $599.

Pre-orders will begin on November 15 and players who are interested can register to be notified about preorders starting today.