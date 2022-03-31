Pixel 6A retail box leak could point to earlier release date

A new Pixel 6A retail box leak could point towards a sooner-than-expected release date for Google’s new budget phone. The leak comes courtesy of Techxine. While there’s currently no way to corroborate the leak, the box does look very similar to the retail box for the Pixel 6, which was released last year.

Pixel 6A retail box leak shows Google’s usual packaging

The retail box that leaked isn’t anything special. As noted by PhoneArena, the box looks very similar to that of the Pixel 6. It sports both an image of the phone’s back, as well as the Google logo and the name of the phone itself.

We’ve seen our fair share of Pixel 6A leaks recently, including leaks for the Pixel 6A design and the Pixel 6A specs. Many previously expected the device to launch in May, shortly after Google announces it at Google I/O. However, well-known tech analyst Jon Prosser shared an expected release date of July 28, 2022, for most markets in a tweet earlier this month. Now that the Pixel 6A retail box has leaked, though, could we expect that release date to come sooner?

There are really a lot of questions surrounding Google’s upcoming budget phone. And, without any solid collaboration or details on this new Pixel 6A retail box leak, there’s just no way to determine when the phone will release.

However, seeing possible packaging for the phone does show that Google has already finalized that part of shipping the device. That further points towards the phone being ready to be released out into the wild. Now, it’s just a matter of Google deciding when it wants to release it.

What we know about the Pixel 6A so far

While we don’t know the Pixel 6A release date, there are at least some things we do know. For starters, the Pixel 6A is expected to sport Google’s Tensor chip. That’s the first Google-made system on a chip (SoC), which makes it extremely notable. Google launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with this chip back in 2021, so seeing it in the Pixel 6A should give people some hope about the phone’s overall performance.

We’ve also seen some leaked Pixel 6A benchmarks that indicate the device will perform on par with the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Of course, because it’s a budget device, you can expect the Pixel 6A to skimp in some other areas. Some reports have even noted that Google won’t offer a headphone jack on the new device.

Whether or not this Pixel 6A retail box leak actually points towards a closer release date is unclear. However, with Google I/O set to take place on May 11-12, we won’t have too much longer to wait for more concrete details about Google’s newest budget device.

